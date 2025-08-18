Xavien Howard gets second chance the Dolphins were wise to not give him

The Miami Dolphins need cornerback help in a big way, but Chris Grier doesn't see it that way. On a day when Miami draws closer to adding another pass rusher, a former Dolphins cornerback has landed a second chance in the league.

Matt Judon is expected to join the Dolphins on Monday. Will his arrival spell the end for one of Miami's edge rushers? Some see it as foreshadowing for a potential trade. If the Dolphins are hoping to bring in a cornerback, it won't be Xavien Howard.

According to multiple reports, Howard is returning to the NFL after a year away. He will be signing with the Colts.

Xavien Howard is still holding the Dolphins' salary cap back despite a year out of football

It won't take long for Howard to have a shot at revenge. The Dolphins will open the season against the Colts in Week 1 Howard's departure from the Dolphins was far from ceremonious, as Miami finally saw the writing on the wall with the former Pro Bowl corner.

Age and injuries started to take their toll on Howard, and the Dolphins were paying him a lot of money that he wasn't living up to. Miami is still carrying $15.6 million in dead cap space from his horrible contract.

Grier loves Howard and made sure that he was well taken care of, but it was this kind of contract that has forced Grier to pull back his free-spending. Now, Miami has managed to create a hole at a position that was, at one time, the deepest and best on the roster.

Even though Miami needed help in the secondary, there was never a report indicating the Dolphins were looking to bring Howard back to the team. Howard expected to find work last year, but was unable to secure a deal. A Houston native, many thought he would land with the Texans.

The chances of Howard making an immediate impact with the Colts in Week 1 aren't likely. Howard has to get back into football shape again. It will be interesting to track if he can remain healthy after his body needed a year to recover.

For the Dolphins, it is a missed opportunity, but the name was always more attractive than the player.

