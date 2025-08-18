Dolphins finally close in on a big signing (but it's the wrong one)

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins have had an up and down experience, but most fans would err on the negative side. Injuries have become a problem and the team has also parted with some bigger names as well.

The cornerback room has become a huge issue for the Dolphins. It might be the worst cornerback room in football, but the Dolphins continue to ignore that fact as they now appear set to work out a deal with free agent pass rusher Matthew Judon.

Multiple sources have indicated that the Dolphins and Judon would like to get a deal done, and while he is certainly a notable name, he is not the player the Dolphins should have gone out and signed. Instead, it absolutely should have come in the secondary.

Matthew Judon bolsters an already-strong pass rush, but what about cornerback?

The Dolphins' strongest position group, defensively, is without a doubt at the edge. Between Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson, the Dolphins are full of talent there. Now, Judon gives them a fourth pass rusher. And, if Judon is your fourth in line, you're doing pretty well for yourselves.

Back to the cornerback issue, though. Why have the Dolphins not done everything they can to sign someone like Stephon Gilmore? How is the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year still without a job when a team like Miami is desperate for help in the secondary?

Sure, Judon is a name that will appease fans and create some decent headlines. But, the cornerback room is a complete and total mess.

The Dolphins are really counting on the likes of Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Mike Hilton, Jack Jones and others to get it done. The team's best cornerback, Kader Kohou, is out for the season as of a couple of weeks ago. That made matters much worse in what was already a bad situation.

Judon looks like a strong signing. But, how are these cornerbacks going suffice? In short, they won't.

This news should have been about Gilmore in Miami, but it wasn't.