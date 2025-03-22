Former Dolphins QB reportedly in discussions to make surprising NFL return

Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starter, but the quarterback he replaced could return to the NFL after sitting out last year.

In 2024, there was plenty of speculation about the Dolphins adding competent players to the roster, especially at quarterback, after Tua went down with another head injury. Many pointed to a potential return of the team's former first-round draft pick.

The Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and replaced him with Tagovailoa, but there was speculation that he could return to the Dolphins after Tua went down. That didn't happen, and Tannehill opted to sit out the entire year rather than take on a backup role with any NFL team. Apparently, that is a tune that has changed (possibly).

Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be making a return to the NFL

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Tannehill has "had discussions" with the Minnesota Vikings about a potential deal. Nothing is imminent. What is clear, however, is that it won't be with the Dolphins. In Minnesota, he would presumably back up second-year J.J. McCarthy.

Schultz said Tannehill and the Vikings have had communication, but nothing is imminent. The Vikings were rumored to be one of the landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, who now appears to be a top candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who met with him on Friday.

The Vikings are all-in on McCarthy but still need a backup after losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tannehill has the experience to take over a team if needed, but can he lead a team into the playoffs? Can he win a playoff game? His last season in the NFL was in 2023, where he finished as a backup in Tennessee behind Will Levis.

Either way, it will be fun to see the former Dolphins quarterback return to the NFL.

