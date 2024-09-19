Dolphins-Ryan Tannehill reunion won't happen after free agent's latest demand
By Mike Luciano
Miami Dolphins fans pining for the days of Ryan Tannehill would have been seen as an affront against the football world just a few months ago, but the recent concussion suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the poor play of backup Skylar Thompson has many wondering if Tannehill would return to south Florida for one last ride.
Tannehill is the best quarterback who is still on the free agent market. After revitalizing his career and proving himself to be a solid starter with the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill's regression in 2023 was enough to force a change to Will Levis. Tannehill remains unsigned, as he has been very picky about possible landing spots.
Tannehill's camp previously leaked they are only interested in signing with teams that have a shot at making the postseason. While this is a fair stance for an aging player who has already made money hand over fist in the pros, the latest qualification to his deal makes a reunion very unlikely.
According to Ian Rapoport, Tannehill would only consider signing with teams that will give him a chance to play the entire season. With the Dolphins likely to get Tagovailoa back by Week 8 against the Cardinals, assuming he can withstand the physical toll of the NFL, Tannehill will stay on the open market.
Ryan Tannehill likely not joining Dolphins after latest demands
Even as he goes into his late 30s, Tannehill has an NFL-caliber arm and one of the more underrated deep balls in the league. An offense that thrives on getting Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball in space will assuredly like to see that from under center.
A veteran who has been around the block a bit, Tannehill would be able to quickly digest Mike McDaniel's complex playbook, all while showing much more short-term potential than a seldom-used backup like Thompson has flexed.
Tannehill is sticking to his guns as far as conditions on a return to play go. With more money than he knows what to do with and a solid career in the book, Tannehill knows no championship team will try to let him bolt. As such, the only spot he desires is somewhere that will give him the reins and not just hold a clipboard.
Tannehill's Miami tenure was somewhat unfulfilling, and it looks like he isn't going to put on Miami aqua and orange once again as a result of the Tagovailoa injury.