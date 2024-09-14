Dolphins need to stop wasting time and call Ryan Tannehill right now
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a better option at quarterback than Skylar Thompson, and Ryan Tannehill may be the best option for GM Chris Grier, even if he won't admit it.
On Thursday night, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on a fourth-down rush.
The Dolphins are in disarray. At wide receiver, they are without Odell Beckham, Malik Washington, and River Cracraft. They desperately lack depth behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which showed on Thursday Night Football, with costly mistakes from Grant DuBose and Robbie Chosen.
After suffering another concussion on Thursday night, the Dolphins have to make a decision about their own season. Ride with Thompson and Tim Boyle until Tua is ready to come back, or sign another quarterback to start over Thompson. If Tua is going to miss more than a couple of weeks, the latter option is probably the smartest.
There are options, but none of them are great. Signing Ryan Tannehill may be the smartest move the Dolphins can make if they still want a chance to win the division.
Dolphins should sign Ryan Tannehill after Tua Tagovailoa injury
Many people do not see Tannehill as a fit in the Dolphins' offensive scheme, but I don't see that. Tannehill is not a deep-read quarterback; in other words, he doesn't have great progression after the second read. Neither does Tua. Tannehill can get the ball out quickly enough, and he is accurate, more so than he is given credit for.
Tannehill can throw the ball downfield, and that is where Hill and Waddle come into play. He can run the ball, and yes, as simple as it sounds, he can feed the ball to De'Von Achane.
The question is would Tannehill want to come back to the Dolphins? Chris Grier traded the quarterback to the Titans and began looking for another quarterback. It wasn't an ideal situation, but could there have been enough bad blood that would keep Tannehill from returning? Would Grier eat crow to bring him back?
Everything depends on Tua's status. If he misses significant time, Tannehill gives the Dolphins the best shot.