4 Dolphins to blame for humiliating loss to Bills in Week 2
The Miami Dolphins had a great chance to prove that they were going to be a legitimate threat in the AFC East this season when the Buffalo Bills came to town for a Thursday night showdown. Unfortunately, the game got out of hand in the first half and the good guys were trailing 24 to 10 at half time.
It might be easier to write a post about who wasn't total crap for the Dolphins on Thursday night but why focus on the positives after such a negative outing? So, let's get to the Dolphins who were most to blame for such an atrocious game.
Mike McDaniel
McDaniel has been an upgrade over past Dolphins head coaches, turning the team into a playoff contender since he was hired in 2022. While McDaniel hasn't had a losing season since taking over as the head coach, he's done a lousy job against teams with winning records.
That sadly looks to be the case still this season, as he did not have a good game plan for this one. In the first half, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for a lackluster 36 yards on five catches. Why weren't those two getting more targets? They're the best weapons on the team, use them.
McDaniel also received plenty of criticism for the Dolphins' final drive of the first half where he was calling running plays and not calling timeouts. It looked like he and the team were ready for the half to be over so they could regroup and go to the locker room and the announcers were roasting him for it.
It's great that McDaniel can lead the Dolphins to wins over teams they should beat but at some point, they need to show up for these games against teams over .500. That starts with the head coach and he did not have his team prepared for this one.
Tua Tagovailoa
Before we dive into Tua's entry, I want to state that I'm not trying to kick him while he's down. We all hope that he's doing okay after sustaining a concussion in the third quarter.
That being said, this game was over long before Tua's injury. The former first-round pick threw two interceptions in the first quarter (the first time that had happened in his career) and the offense wasn't doing anything.
Considering how much money the Dolphins paid Tua in the offseason, he has to be better in these games. He ended the game with 145 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.
Jalen Ramsey
For what the Dolphins are paying Jalen Ramsey, he was not helping the team much against the Bills and hasn't been very good in general during their first two games. He's given up multiple touchdowns, missed key tackles, and has been out of position countless times.
The Dolphins paid Ramsey a ton of money to lock things down in the secondary and he hasn't been doing that. It's still early, of course, but so far, it'd be fair if the Dolphins admitted to having buyer's remorse on that contract.
Grant Dubose
On the Dolphins' first drive of the game, Tua Tagovailoa threw a perfect pass to Grant Dubose down the field, who clearly wasn't ready for the throw. Dubose proceeded to juggle the football and it flew into the waiting arms of Ja'Marcus Ingram of the Bills.
That was Tua's first pick of the game and it wasn't his fault, as Dubose practically knocked the ball into the defender's hands. Had this play not happened, the Dolphins punt on that drive and the Bills have to try to get into the red zone on their own, not just have it handed to them. It could have been an entirely different game.
It was hard to narrow this list down to just four players because there weren't many bright spots. Hopefully Tagovailoa is okay and won't be out for too long and the 'Fins can get things rolling again.