Tua Tagovailoa's time with the Miami Dolphins was marred by a laundry list of injuries, a horribly structured and overpaid contract extension, all because he had one decent season.

When the Dolphins decided to part ways with the quarterback last March, they did so with the knowledge that over the course of two seasons, they would eat $100 million in dead money. They didn't care. When that release happened, the opportunities for Tagovailoa were not as abundant as many had expected.

Tagovailoa may get another chance at free agency if he clears waivers. The Falcons released him on Saturday ahead of Week 12. This time, Tagovailoa may attract more interest, especially since his salary is so low.

If he clears waivers, a handful of teams will make calls, but honestly, he may not, because these four teams need a QB.

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has an appealing salary for teams looking for a starting QB

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers cut Aaron Rodgers and started Mason Rudolph on Friday afternoon. Rudolph didn't do much, but it was enough to pull off a big upset over the Denver Broncos. The Steelers are 7-4 and in a position to make a run for a Wild Card spot, if not challenge the Bengals for the division.

Tagovailoa would be an option for Pittsburgh, but it isn't a flashy move. In fact, it could be a move that sinks their season if he is expected to start. Pittsburgh's run to the postseason will come with cold weather, and Tua isn't cut out for those kinds of conditions. Still, if the Steelers need QB help, Tagovailoa might be their best and only option.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are still alive in the Wild Card chase, but their hopes of a division title are all but over officially. Tagovailoa on the Patriots would be a stunning turn that would have Dolphins fans glued to their television sets.

New England has been rumored to be interested in Rodgers and Jones, so Tua makes a lot of sense in that same breath. He would get a chance to face off against Miami in the final week of the year as well. That's appealing for Tua.

Would New England pull that trigger? Given his salary, there is nothing for them to lose. At less than $1 million, the Patriots would be taking a chance that carries less risk than picking out the Limburger cheese-flavored jelly bean in a bowl of sweet ones.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have lost one game this year, but they will be without starter Brock Purdy this week with an ankle injury. Tua can't help them this week, but as a backup for the playoff run, it would make sense. Tagovailoa wouldn't have to do much unless the injury to Purdy keeps him out longer than expected.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is a problem in Denver right now. The loss to the Steelers was horrific, but Tagovailoa may not be able to do much more than that. In Sean Payton's offense, maybe he finds a stride. It would be the best coach he has had since coming into the NFL, but at this stage, it's unclear if the Broncos will make a QB change that could create a problem in the locker room.