The Miami Dolphins made the decision that it was better for their franchise rebuild to get rid of Tua Tagovailoa and his $100 million contract. Miami took one of the biggest single cap hits in NFL history. Miami will carry over $40 million in dead cap in 2027 despite already having a $55 million dead cap hit this year.

Dolphins fans were not upset when the move was made. He quickly joined the Falcons as a free agent signing for pennies, but the job that was practically handed to him was his to lose, and he lost it. Now, he will get another shot to perhaps start for someone else.

The Falcons announced that Tagovailoa and the team have mutually agreed to part ways on Saturday. The move sends the QB to a free-agent list that includes Aaron Rodgers, released by the Steelers earlier this week, and Daniel Jones, released by the Colts nearly two weeks ago.

Miami Dolphins former starting QB Tua Tagovailoa will likely land quickly after his release

Unlike Jones and Rodgers, Tagovailoa is a quality pickup for a team looking to get a quarterback off waivers. The veteran QB will need to pass through the process before becoming a free agent. There is a good chance he doesn't make it through that process.

Jones and Rodgers both carry a hefty price tag; Tagovailoa's cap hit will be less than a million. His contract for 2026 was just $1.2 million, and he has already been paid for 12 weeks of the season by Atlanta.

The question is whether a team will value him more than the talent he can provide. Tagovailoa has done nothing this year to show he can remotely lead a team. That won't stop some from kicking the can, so to speak. Playoff teams are the most likely to take a longer look, especially those that are currently on the fringe of the chase.

In Atlanta, Kevin Stefanski thought he had found a perfect quarterback for his quick-passing offensive system. The former Dolphins QB entered camp as the de facto starter with Michael Penix Jr. injured and unable to play.

Tagovailoa did nothing to earn the starting job, and then the injuries started to happen. By the time the QB was ready to get back on the field, Penix was healthier and was practicing far better. Tua was relegated to the bench. In 2026, he has thrown three passes, completing two for 34 yards. His third pass was intercepted, ending the Falcons' attempt at a comeback to beat the Ravens.