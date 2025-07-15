Former Dolphins quarterback is in hot water after bogus suspension

When the Miami Dolphins needed Teddy Bridgewater, they didn't get much from their backup quarterback. He has since turned into a really good high school coach.

Bridgewater was with the Dolphins for the 2022 season and would play two more years in the NFL before becoming a high school head coach for Miami Northwestern. The former Pro Bowler led the team to a state championship in his first year at the helm, but he has just been hit with a truly shocking suspension.

It was initially reported that the Florida High School Athletic Association suspended Bridgewater, but the former Dolphin released a statement alleging it was Miami Northwestern that actually levied the punishment.

"The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you," Bridgewater said. "So if I'm suspended from MNW I'm free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE."

Former Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended for providing high school players with impermissible benefits

At the heart of the issue is a social media post Bridgewater made asking for volunteers to help provide Uber transportation, health recovery assistance, and money to spend on pre-game meals. While it seems ridiculous, the FHSAA has gone after schools in the past for the same infractions given that it is against the rules. These are perceived as "impermissible benefits".

Essentially, Bridgewater has been suspended for being an awesome person. How long the suspension lasts, and whether Bridgewater can (or will) fight it, remains unclear. But Teddy Two Gloves has made it known that he will coach from the stands if he has to.

Bridgewater, who spent 10 years in the NFL, was with the Dolphins for only one season in 2022. Serving as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa, Bridgewater started just two games for Miami. The first was against the New York Jets. On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone and was injured on the play.

In total, Bridgewater was 0-2 as a starter for Miami, throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions apiece while passing for 683 yards.

Let's hope Bridgewater can find a way out of this because it sounds like he was just trying to be a good guy.