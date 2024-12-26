Former Dolphins quarterback returning to NFL, but not with Miami

Two years ago, the Miami Dolphins had a backup quarterback problem. Two years later, that hasn't changed. What has changed is the names of the backups, except Skylar Thompson.



Since that ugly 2022 season that saw Teddy Bridgewater and Thompson take starting snaps, Miami has also had to deal with Tim Boyle, Mike White, and current backup Tyler Huntley. Now, Bridgewater is ready to return to the NFL and has opted out of retirement.

This past high school football season, Bridgewater led his team to a State Championship in Florida, and after the game, he hinted at a potential return. That is about to become a reality.

Bridgewater is heading back to the NFC North with the Detroit Lions where he will join Dan Campbell's team as a backup quarterback. Chances are, Bridgewater will serve as the emergency third quarterback for the team, but he will get a shot at taking part in the playoffs and possibly win the Super Bowl if the Lions can make it that far.

Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings both currently share the best record in the NFC at 13-2. Both have already secured playoff spots and so have the Green Bay Packers, who are currently in third place in the NFC North.

Bridgewater was briefly part of speculation that he could rejoin the Dolphins as the third quarterback, but with Miami's season in limbo, there was no reason for him to return. His time with the Dolphins was not memorable and bringing him back would make little sense for either party.

Miami Dolphins need to find suitable backup QB before 2025 season

Somehow, Miami and general manager Chris Grier need to get a better backup quarterback on the roster prior to the start of the 2025 season.

They simply can't operate the offense without Tua Tagovailoa. That is an indictment on the ability of head coach Mike McDaniel to adjust his playcalling. Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins were sunk this year.



The problem for Grier is he has little money to spend and a lot of holes to fill on both sides of the line.

