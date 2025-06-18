Former Dolphins star is giving his new team way more than Miami ever got

Jevon Holland was supposed to become a leader for the Miami Dolphins. He didn't. He was supposed to be the long-term solution at safety. He wasn't. Now, he is with the New York Giants.

Holland's trip into free agency this past March wasn't everything he hoped it would be. He wasn't the first safety to be signed to a free agent contract, and he wasn't signed by the time the tampering period was over. He had to wait a bit, but eventually he inked a handsome pact with the Giants.

Dolphins fans loved Holland's energy and his attitude, but his play slipped in 2023 and again in 2024 before he departed. He oozed potential, but fans waited in earnest for it to manifest itself on Sunday.

It wasn't just his play. Holland never took the next step to shoulder the team as a leader. He was a team captain, but like six others over the last two years, he is gone.

Ex-Dolphin Jevon Holland is making an early impression with the Giants

In his short time with New York, Holland spoken with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston with the hope of using their input to improve his own game. He has gloated about his younger teammates and has brought a veteran presence to the practice field.

He is seemingly becoming a leader in the secondary. Where was this in Miami?

Reports have indicated that Holland has been eager to contribute to the team. He has had an interception in camp, and has been more open with the media than he was with the Dolphins.

Holland can do the right things in OTAs and camps, but what he does on the field that will ultimately define him as a successful signing. Dolphins fans are allowed to root for him. Miami doesn't play the Giants anytime soon, and he isn't in the AFC.

No one has ill will toward him, but no one is buying into the hype either. Holland has to take the forward step he failed to take in Miami. If he does that, he will probably tick off many in the Dolphins fan base.

At the same time, if Holland thrives in a new location, it will be further proof that the Dolphins have issues with how they coach players.