Jevon Holland revenge game Dolphins fans want isn’t coming anytime soon

The Miami Dolphins lost several free agents in 2025, and some of them will return to face them.



When the 2025 free agency period began, it was presumed that Jevon Holland would be gone. The Dolphins' former second-round pick had made it clear over the last year, and especially the final months prior to his departure, that he wasn't likely going to come back.

If there were any ill will or internal issues between Holland and the Dolphins, they kept it in-house. Holland left, thanked the Dolphins and the fans, and joined the New York Giants.



So, when will Holland be returning to Hard Rock Stadium? Not for a long time.

The Dolphins don't play the Giants this year, but will play them in 2027. That game, however, will be played in New York (New Jersey for those sticklers on location).



The Dolphins will play the NFC East as part of their annual rotation of the extra games. This year, it's the Commanders who visit Miami. Next season, the Dolphins will be on the road.

Jevon Holland not returning to face the Miami Dolphins in 2025, but these players will

The Dolphins will host three former players during the 2025 season. For now, 11 players do not have contracts for the upcoming season. Those players could potentially land with a team that will play the Dolphins this year.

Da'Shawn Hand played well for the Dolphins in 2024. It was surprising the Dolphins didn't make more of an effort to bring him back. He will be back in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anthony Walker, Jr., will return to Miami when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Dolphins at The Rock. Walker started next to Jordyn Brooks last year before an injury.

Lastly, backup tight end, Jack Stoll, will visit Miami when the Dolphins host the New Orleans Saints.

More Dolphins News and Analysis