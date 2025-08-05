Former Dolphins starting QB lands with the oddest team imaginable

The Miami Dolphins' 2024 season was so bad that they needed to sign a practice squad player off another team's roster and eventually start him. Now, that same quarterback is joining the one team in the league that doesn't need a quarterback.

Tyler Huntley did everything he could with the Dolphins last season, but his development wasn't where it needed to be at the time. The Dolphins managed to win two of his five games, and that is more a testament to Huntley's drive more than anything else.

Huntley was a free agent after leaving the Dolphins in March, but that changed on Monday when he signed with the Cleveland Browns, one of the two teams he beat last season while starting for the Dolphins.

Tyler Huntley joins crowded Browns QB room after a short stint with the Dolphins

In five seasons, Huntley has played for the Ravens and the Dolphins. His first four seasons were in Baltimore, but now his future is in the hands of the Browns' coaching staff.

Huntley joins a team that has Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well as two quarterbacks they drafted this past April in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Huntley spent time with Cleveland last season, so there is at least some familiarity with the coaching staff and locker room.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Sanders has a sore shoulder, while Gabriel and Pickett are nursing hamstring injuries. The only healthy QB is the aging Flacco. The Browns need another QB until the room can get healthier.

In Miami, Huntley was a well-liked addition, but he was put into a horrible situation starting a week after he was signed to the team. He managed three touchdowns and three interceptions on 133 attempts. The Dolphins had little bust but to thrust Huntley into action after Tua Tagovailoa was injured.

