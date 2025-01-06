Tyler Huntley gives Dolphins a reason to look for another quarterback

Miami Dolphins fans were cheering, and some in the local media proclaimed they had found their backup quarterback for the 2025 season. Then Tyler Huntley played against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins needed a win, and since Tua Tagovailoa was banged up again late in the season, they turned to Huntley for the second week in a row. In Week 17, Huntley was statistically efficient despite not really giving a newsworthy performance.

With the season on the line in Week 18, Huntley showed the Dolphins he isn't who they need backing up Tua. He couldn't handle the pressure against another bad football team in cold weather. The Dolphins could only go as far as Huntley could take them, and he took them quite easily into the offseason.

Huntley completed 25 of 41 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Tyler Huntley reminded fans that the Dolphins are not a good football team without Tua Tagovailoa

Losing to the Jets summed up the Dolphins' season nicely. Miami failed miserably through the first eight weeks of the season without Tua but managed to climb back into the playoff picture against bad football teams.

It's understandable. The Dolphins were playing for the postseason, but the Jets were playing to get Aaron Rodgers a final victory in New York, and perhaps his career. All kidding aside, Dolphins fans were extremely upset about the way Miami showed up to play in a game they should have easily won.

Miami needs a new backup quarterback. It is more than likely that they will enter the offseason believing Huntley can handle the role. These are the Dolphins we know and love, and as such, we know they continue to make the same mistakes.

Until the Dolphins fix the backup quarterback problem, they will always be watching every hit on Tagovailoa with held breath and long exhales when he stands up. Sadly, this is the reality the Dolphins created.

