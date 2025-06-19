Former Dolphins vet likens Tua Tagovailoa to future Hall of Famer

Terron Armstead's time with the Miami Dolphins came to an end in the early days of June. That hasn't stopped him from being a big part of media conversations.

Armstead continues to make rounds with the press, and he is answering everything about his long NFL career that saw him play for the Saints and Dolphins. A five-time Pro Bowler,Armstead knows a thing or two about quarterbacks.

Armstead spent the final years of his career protecting Tua Tagovailoa and he still likes what he sees in the Dolphins quarterback. In fact, Armstead sees more than what most fans do, and his most recent comparison has fans opening their eyes a little wider.

🎥 Terron Armstead compares Tua Tagovailoa to Drew Brees: "I've seen him snap into a mode that looked familiar to me, from Drew Brees... the consistency of that, him snapping into that assassin mode, sniper mode. That's that championship DNA." (@UnSportsESPN) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/A7gAtysjOW — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) June 17, 2025

Terron Armstead compares Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to Drew Brees

This isn't the first time Tua has been compared to Brees. The other comparisons, though, were more about their stature compared to other NFL quarterbacks. Armstead knows a thing or two about quarterbacks so when he says Tua has that "championship DNA," maybe we should listen and look a little more.

Tagovailoa being compared to Brees shouldn't be discounted. Over the course of their first five seasons, Tua has 15,506 yards passing, and Brees posted 12,348 yards passing. Tua has 44 touchdowns, whereas Brees had 53. Availability also plays into this as well. Tua has played in 64 games while Brees played in 59.

Brees became one of the most prolific quarterbacks ever after he left the Chargers and joined the Saints. Tagovailoa has a long way to go before anyone starts listing off accolades, and he needs to stay healthy consistently to even sniff Brees' legacy.

If Armstead sees the same in Tua that he witnessed with Brees, it's a good sign of what might be to come if the Dolphins are patient enough to let him further develop.

Who knows? This season could produce a different quarterback in Miami. Players are already talking about Tua having more control over the offense and being more vocal in his approach as a leader. Maybe this is the year we see him for who he might become.