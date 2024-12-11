Former Jets bust projected to sign with Dolphins, fix offensive line woes
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins have a few big holes on their roster that need to be patched up before they can be considered viable postseason contenders. The offensive line is better than it has been in past seasons thanks to additions like veteran Terron Armstead and Patrick Paul, but it would still be a stretch to call it a good unit at this juncture.
Free agency might be the best avenue for the Dolphins to add an impact starter in this area. Stealing one away from a championship contender could be a prudent strategy, especially if they can lure in a dynamic young player who could exceed what the disappointing Liam Eichenberg has put on tape this season.
Bleacher Report projected the Dolphins to sign Philadelphia Eagles guard and former New York Jets No. 11 overall pick Mekhi Becton in free agency, citing both Eichenberg's poor performance and the fact bigger guards have worked in offenses run by Kyle Shanahan assistants like Mike McDaniel.
Miami Dolphins projected to sign Eagles guard Mekhi Becton in free agency
Becton was one of the worst first-round picks of the last few seasons based solely on his tenure with the Jets. After essentially missing two seasons in a row due to injury, Becton came into 2023 with a bad attitude towards his coaching staff. This led to him giving up the most sacks in the NFL at left tackle.
After being openly frustrated with playing right tackle on the Jets, Becton humbled up and moved to right guard in Philly. While not an amazing pass protector, he has evolved into a quality run blocker who is a big part of why Saquon Barkley is having the record-setting year he is.
Even after his comeback in 2024, Becton is likely not going to break the back. With Eichenberg continuing to struggle and the rest of the interior offensive line far from an elite unit, bringing in Becton could fix this hole without burning draft capital at the position in what is a weak class.
Becton signed with the Eagles as a last-ditch effort to stick in the pros, and Jeff Stoutland seems to have worked his magic. Miami might be willing to bet on his improvements translating away from Philly.