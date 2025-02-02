Former Dolphins coach getting first chance to run an NFL offense

On Friday, the NFL learned the Jacksonville Jaguars were hiring former Miami Dolphins linebacker coach Anthony Campanile to be their new defensive coordinator. Now, another former Dolphins coach will head up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

Former Miami offensive assistant coach Josh Grizzard doesn't have an extensive coaching history, but he impressed Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles enough to get a big promotion as he was recently promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

It's a big jump and opportunity for a guy who began his NFL coaching career in 2017 as a quality control coach in Miami. In 2020, Grizzard took over the wide receiver unit and then handled the quality control on offense. He left for Tampa Bay in 2024 and in one season will make the big jump.

The Buccaneers lost their offensive coordinator, Liam Cohen, to the Jaguars. Cohen was hired to be the Jacksonville's new head coach. It's ironic that in a matter of hours, both Florida NFL teams dipped into the former Dolphins coaching pool for coordinator positions.

Miami Dolphins have had a good run of seeing quality coaches leave and become top coaches

Miami fans don't have to look far to see former assistant coaches in head coaching roles. Bowles and current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell were both interim head coaches with Miami. Vance Joseph left the Dolphins after one season to become the Denver Broncos head coach, and Zac Taylor has been the Cincinnati Bengals head coach for a few years now after being on the Dolphins staff previously.

Miami's biggest issue isn't finding good coaches, it's retaining them. Much like good players, the Dolphins get young up-and-coming coaches, but they don't have the role for them that other teams can offer.

The news was, however, good for Miami and Anthony Weaver who looks a little closer to staying with the Dolphins after the New Orleans Saints recently announced no decision about their head coach opening will be made until after the Super Bowl.

Miami is still waiting to find out if any of their current staff, including quarterback coach Darrell Bevell leaves for other opportunities.

