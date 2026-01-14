Former Dolphins' head coach just became a hot name for vacant Steelers' job

The Miami Dolphins are hoping they can find the right head coach during this cycle, but it might be their last two head coaches who find jobs more conducive to winning.

Mike McDaniel is scheduled to meet with at least four teams regarding their open HC vacancies. Even Brian Flores is hearing his name mentioned as a top candidate, including for the recently opened Steelers' job. It's not out of the question, as Flores worked well under Mike Tomlin, who stepped down on Tuesday.

Flores is the kind of coach the Steelers should be coveting. He is a defensive mind that fits well within the Pittsburgh mentality. If he gets an interview, he may not leave the building without the job. At least some Steeler fans see this as a perfect fit.

Former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores is a hot name for the Steelers job

Flores has been itching for another shot. Many Dolphins fans believe he was wrongly released, but the way he left the team was a big sticking point for even the most staunch of supporters.

This entire situation could become even more ironic if McDaniel lands the Browns job, as some believe will happen. It would make the AFC North one of the most interesting divisions, as Flores, should he land the Steelers' job, would face McDaniel twice a year.

It's actually quite fun to imagine McDaniel's predecessor building a defense to face his offense. Will it happen? A lot has to go into play, but it's not out of the question.

The AFC North has only one coach returning next season, former Dolphins OC Zac Taylor. If the Flores and McDaniel hires happen, three of the four teams in that division would all be former Miami coaches.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are now fighting against yet another team for the top candidates. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan already has his work cut out for him with the cap and Tua Tagovailoa situation. Now he has to convince a quality coach to come to Miami while he rebuilds the roster.

No team has made an official hire yet. The Cardinals, Falcons, Raiders, Giants, Ravens, Browns, Titans, and Steelers are all now looking for head coaches, alongside Miami.