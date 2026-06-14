Former Dolphins letdown isn’t going down without a fight on his new team

The Miami Dolphins moved on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. It was needed for both the team and the player. His new home with the Atlanta Falcons is starting to provide their fans with the same hope Miami fans once had.

Tagovailoa is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the Dolphins. Love him or hate him, he has been through more than most QBs do in this league, and far less than others.

The Dolphins OTAs were Tua-less, but the Falcons are seeing the highlight practices that Dolphins fans came to love, and in the process, he is making a case to start.

Tua Tagovailoa turns in impressive OTAs that have some Miami Dolphins fans reminiscing

The Dolphins' former QB faced backlash in late May for saying that football was a part-time job. It was a misconstrued comment and a twisted take on him prioritizing his family. Tagovailoa has been money during the Falcons' practices. It's setting up a real competition between him and Michael Penix, Jr.

Falcons fans went crazy over several throws that Dolphins fans remember all too well, including this one documented by Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Branch beating A.J. Terrell is obviously a big deal, but this throw from Tua Tagovailoa is fantastic.



He’s been good. pic.twitter.com/VSOFfy4LvU — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) June 12, 2026

The highlight reels don't lie. Tua was always slinging the ball with touch and accuracy, and his deep throws were typically on target as well. This is no surprise to Dolphins fans; Falcons fans need to quell their enthusiasm, at least for now.

Tagovailoa's problems were not in practice. His issues stem from multiple concussions that limit his desire to run with the ball under pressure. When the pocket collapses, Tua tends to make mistakes.

It's far too early to say that Tagovailoa is going to succeed in Atlanta. Hopefully, he does. Tua is capable of playing good football, but Dolphins fans grew tired of the inconsistency and inability to lead the team or carry the offense on his shoulders.

In Atlanta, he will have solid wide receivers, something he got used to in Miami. He has a top running back and a tight end who has shown elite traits. The question is, can the Falcons' offensive line give him the protection he needs, and what happens when he can't release the ball under two seconds?

Dolphins fans know there are two Tagovailoas, the one that shines in practices and turns in a few upper-level games each year, and the one who folds when the game is on the line.

Kevin Stefanski is going to find out what he has in both quarterbacks, and when their training camp rolls around, he will get a better picture of what Tua does well and what he doesn't. There is no question that Tua's time in Miami was at an end; it didn't work, but that doesn't change who he is as a person, so it's easy to root for him. Especially in the NFC.