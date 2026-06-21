Former Dolphins Pro Bowler's career in limbo after disappointing 2025 season

The Miami Dolphins need help at tight end, but Jonnu Smith shouldn't expect a call anytime soon. Despite being just one full season removed from a Pro Bowl, the TE is still without a job.

Smith wanted to turn his career season into a big paycheck, but Chris Grier wouldn't give in, so the TE asked for a trade. The Dolphins made Smith part of the deal that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers. Smith got a bump in pay on a new contract and turned in a season full of nothing.

One year into his contract, the Steelers let him go. Now the free agent is hoping to continue his career, but his destination is still uncertain.

Jonnu Smith is still a free agent after failing away from the Miami Dolphins

Smith's return to Miami would be surprising. Sure, the coaching changed, the general manager changed, but Brandon Shore is still there, and he remembers what Smith put them through. The real problem, however, is that Smith is likely still looking for a payday that no longer matches the production.

There has been speculation that the Cardinals could be looking for TE help. Mike LeFleur knows the benefits of having more than one capable tight end, but so did the Steelers, who failed to make him productive in their offense.

In the weeks leading up to the start of training camps, Smith and other veteran free agents will get calls from teams looking to bolster their roster or fill holes. The Dolphins are not expected to be heavily active, but there are players they should consider; Rasul Douglas comes to mind.

It's hard to imagine Smith's career not continuing somewhere in the league. His 2024 season provided plenty of tape to show he can still contribute at a high level, but will his contract expectations prohibit him from furthering his career?

Smith isn't the only former Dolphins' tight end looking for work. Darren Waller is out of a job, but the chances of him continuing are a lot slimmer. Waller couldn't stay healthy last year after sitting out the 2024 season. His time in Miami was a couple of splash games followed by stints on injured reserve. Smith presumably has more left in the tank, but he looked nothing like the Pro Bowl player he was for Miami in his lone season in Pittsburgh.