Former Dolphins QB could spark trade between his team and Miami

The Miami Dolphins went through a phase of trying on quarterbacks like kids try on shoes. Tua Tagovailoa was banged up, and Chris Grier's failures to address the position properly left the team scrambling for help every time Tagovailoa went down.

Jacoby Brissett joined the Dolphins before the 2021 season, a replacement for the departing Ryan Fitzpatrick. Until then, Brissett was a journeyman QB with starting experience throughout his five previous seasons.

It's been 10 years since Brissett joined the NFL, and one would think that, given his whirlwind tour around the league, his contract would be less than it was five seasons ago. Apparently, he isn't happy with it, though. According to a new report from Ian Rapoport, Brissett is skipping voluntary practices with the Cardinals in the hopes of making more money.

Sources: #AZCardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is not attending Phase 1 of the offseason program and is asking for an extension that pays him as the starter.



Brissett, set to make $9.06M in ‘26, has only $1.5M in guaranteed money and wants security. AZ appears willing to address it. pic.twitter.com/tl5HdMdvnO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins starter Jacoby Brissett wants more guarantees from the Cardinals

Even if the Cardinals give Brissett more guaranteed money, and they probably should guarantee half of the contract for the 2026 season, it puts pressure on the organization to find his replacement. The Cardinals currently have Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Kedon Slovis.

With the NFL Draft less than a week away, there have been considerable discussions about the Cardinals wanting to move back into the bottom of round one, where they are being linked to Alabama QB Ty Simpson. The Dolphins could provide a perfect landing spot for Arizona at pick 30.

If the Cardinals want Simpson, they will have to jump ahead of the Jets, who own the first overall pick in round two (the Cardinals have the 2nd).

New York is not likely to take Simpson with their second pick in round one. Unless they absolutely love what Simpson can bring, they may try to stay put at the top of round two and let it unfold.

If the Cardinals are having a minor QB salary issue, it could put pressure on the team to make that move for Simpson. What others are wondering, however, is whether or not they may simply rely on the QBs they have and address the position in 2027 when the class is projected to be much deeper.

Brissett was 2-3 in his five Dolphins starts. He threw five touchdowns and four interceptions. Since the 2021 season, Brissett has spent time with the Browns, Commanders, Patriots, and last season with the Cardinals. If he makes their roster this year, it will be only the second time he has spent consecutive seasons with the same team. He spent four years with the Colts after the Patriots drafted him in 2016 and traded him in 2017.