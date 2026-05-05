Former Dolphins QB lands with a surprising AFC contender

The Miami Dolphins came close to drafting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but ended up passing on the position in favor of signing undrafted free agent Mark Gronowski. In the end, with 13 total picks and none used on the QB position, it seems to be a clear sign that the organization is giving a ringing endorsement to former seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers to be the team's primary backup.

Meanwhile, another former Dolphins seventh-round QB selection is getting a new change of scenery. Skylar Thompson, Miami's seventh-round pick in 2022 out of Kansas State, and recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is expected to sign a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2026 season.

Shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ravens signed former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia as an undrafted free agent, as well as UConn QB Joe Fagnano. Now, with Thompson added to the room, the Ravens are expected to go into the offseason with five quarterbacks.

Former Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson expected to sign with Ravens

Drafted in the seventh round, Thompson wasn't expected to be anything more than a developmental QB as a rookie. Yet, he was thrust into action that 2022 season due to injuries above him on the depth chart. Thompson appeared in seven games that year, starting in two of them. His most important start, though, came in the postseason.

With starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion, Thompson was given the nod to start the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. After a strong start to the season, Miami had floundered down the stretch of the regular season and backed into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. On the road against their division rivals with a seventh-round rookie, no one gave the Dolphins a chance at winning. Until Thompson gave them a reason to.

The stat sheet of 18 for 45, for 220 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions isn't a world-beater of domination. But Thompson gave a gutsy performance, and combined with some big defensive plays, the Dolphins held a second-half lead and had the Bills on their heels. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and Buffalo would prevail by a field goal. Nevertheless, it remains the closest the Miami Dolphins have come to breaking their playoff-win drought, which will almost certainly surpass 26 years at the end of this calendar year.

For that reason, Thompson was given a sort of pass during his Dolphins tenure. At the very least, fans would root for him to be the primary backup. A select few may have even had wishful thinking in hopes of him emerging as the starter.

That last part was never truly realistic, but Thompson did have every opportunity to earn the backup role. However, his limited ability to push the ball down the field never truly gave the coaching staff confidence in him.

Thompson appeared in three more games with the Dolphins in 2024 before spending last season with the Steelers. He was considered a long shot to make Pittsburgh's roster, but a strong preseason pushed him onto the Steelers' 53. Now, he'll look to do the same with their division rivals, the Ravens.

Tyler Huntley is the likely frontrunner to be Lamar Jackson's backup in Baltimore, but if Thompson can impress similarly in the preseason like he did with Pittsburgh, there's a possibility the former seventh-rounder makes the 53-man roster for his third team.