Former Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa may not hang on to Falcons' job for long

Would he be named the starter? Would he sit out and play the backup role? Can he lead his new team to a division title? Those were the questions facing former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa as he entered his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tagovailoa's training camp was a mess. From a dancing video at a practice to odd comments made to the media, and, of course, the fact that he entered the Falcons QB competition unopposed, it has been the water-cooler talk throughout the entire month of August.

The Falcons would not commit to Tua being the starting QB despite Michael Penix Jr. missing almost all of camp while recovering from injury. That speaks volumes about the impression Falcons' coach Kevin Stefanski has about his new QB. On Monday, they finally made their decision.

Sources: Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Falcons’ starting quarterback for next Sunday’s regular-season opener in Pittsburgh vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Ak3RKFF5dH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was the only choice for the Falcons after Michael Penix's admission

The Falcons naming Tua the starter was a long time coming, but did he earn the job? It doesn't sound like it. Instead, he may be the only option. Penix has been fully cleared to practice, but after missing the entire offseason, he hasn't gotten into football shape yet.

A new report from Falcons' beat writer Marc Raimondi says that Tagovailoa being named a starter had more to do with Penix.

"Penix said he told Stefanski 'I’m not where I want to be right now,'” Raimondi said.

If what Penix told the media is accurate, Stefanski wasn't left with another option. Tagovailoa is the only experienced QB he has on the roster, and it's far too early to give the offense to promising UDFA Jack Strand.

Stefanski is going to keep Tagovailoa under a microscope. They open the season with a winnable matchup against the Steelers, but if Tua struggles, there is no question that he will be pulled. It will be a defining moment if that happens.

Dolphins fans can't help but watch what happens. Regardless of whether he is in Miami or not, there will always be a connection to the first-round pick. Some Fans will loathe him, while others want to love him. He remains one of the most polarizing players across social media platforms.

If Tagovailoa succeeds, Dolphins fans will certainly question how he was used and, more importantly, protected, which has been a point of major contention over the last six seasons. Ultimately, none of it matters anymore for Dolphins fans. He is off the team, out of the division, and out of the conference.