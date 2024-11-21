Former Dolphins All-Pro moves one step closer to NFL immortality
By Brian Miller
Dan Marino had the quickest release than any other player in NFL history and over the years, that has been a sticking point for one particular Miami Dolphins player.
We are talking about Richmond Webb, of course. The Dolphins "Should-be" Hall of Fame left tackle. Unfortunately, Webb isn't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, Webb has never made it to the semi-final round of the selection process in his entire post-career of eligibility.
That changed earlier in the week when Webb was informed that he had finally made the top 25, and for the first time, he could advance to the next round when the list is cut to 15 players.
Webb was one of the most incredible offensive linemen of the 1990s. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler who played against the best defensive end in the NFL, Bruce Smith, twice a year.
Smith had the least success over his career when playing against Webb, and he has mentioned this on many occasions. The Hall-of-Fame defensive end had 200 career sacks but only 11 against the Dolphins' Webb.
Webb was a member of the NFL's All-Decade team and is also a member of the Dolphins Honor Roll. Now, he is getting closer.
Miami Dolphins legend Richmond Webb not being in the Hall of Fame makes little sense
Over the years, Webb hasn't received the recognition he deserves in part because of that quick Marino release which voters have held against him.
22 players were named to the offensive All-Decade team of the 1990s. 18 of those players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former Dallas Cowboys lineman Larry Allen and former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Tony Boselli. Only Webb, Ben Coates, Steve Wisniewski, and Mark Stepnoski are not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame from this group.
Will Webb make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year as a member of the 2025 class? I would love to say yes, but this one is hard to predict, as it took voters years to induct former Miami star linebacker Zach Thomas into the Hall of Fame.