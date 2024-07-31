10 Miami Dolphins that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
It’s that time of the year. Coming up, the 2024 NFL preseason begins in Canton, Ohio. The Houston Texans will battle the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game.
As for this year’s class, there’s defenders Julius Pepper, Dwight Freeney, and Patrick Willis, as well as Senior Committee electees Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael. Wide receiver Andre Johnson and return specialist Devin Hester round out the list.
The Miami Dolphins have a dozen “primary” Pro Football Hall of Famers, the latest enshrined a year ago when linebacker Zach Thomas received his bust in Canton. So, which team standouts, in terms of players when it comes to this proud franchise, deserve a little more attention when it comes to this all-time honor?
10 Dolphins players that should receive more consideration for the Hall of Fame
10. DE Bill Stanfill
He predated Don Shula’s arrival in Miami by one year. Defensive end Bill Stanfill was a member of the franchise for eight seasons, joining the Dolphins as the No. 11 pick in the 1969 NFL Draft. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, and earned All-Pro honors during 1972’s perfect season.
Via team records, as well as Pro Football Reference (which has individual sacks information dating back to 1960), Stanfill finished his career with 69.5 quarterback traps. The former University of Georgia performer led or tied for the team lead in sacks five times. He ranks third on the team in this category, and his 18.5 sacks in 1973 is tied for the single-season club lead with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor (2002).
9. LB John Offerdahl
His pro football career wound up being limited by injuries, and he would play all 16 games just twice in his eight seasons. Western Michigan’s John Offerdahl was a second-round pick in 1986 by the Dolphins, who were still led by legendary head coach Don Shula. The productive defender proved to be a wise selection.
He led the Dolphins in tackles three times, including his first season. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and it would be the first of five consecutive Pro Bowl invitations for the productive inside linebacker. Unfortunately, his playing time was severely limited in his final three seasons. You could make a case that he was one of the premier players at his position in the late 1980s. Is he Hall of Fame worthy?
8. WR Mark Duper
There was little doubt that this list would include one or two of the team’s standout wideouts. While veteran Nat Moore also put up big numbers in 13 seasons with the club (510 catches, 74 for scores), and earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1977, this productive wideout may be more on the “mark.”
Former Northwestern State (Louisiana) product Mark Duper was a second-round pick in 1982. He played in only two games in his rookie season and did not catch a pass. He more than made up for that the next 10 years, hauling in 511 passes (second in team history) for 8,869 yards (first in Dolphins’ annals) and 59 scores. In 10 postseason games, he added 32 receptions for 595 yards (18.6 average) and five TDs.
7. DE/OLB Cameron Wake
The former Penn State product Cameron Wake entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2005 (Giants). He spent two years with the CFL’s B.C. Lions (2007-08), totaling 39.0 sacks. He joined the Dolphins in 2009 and spent 10 seasons with the club. His impressive numbers include 98.0 sacks and 22 forced fumbles. His final NFL season came with the Titans in 2019 (2.5 sacks), raising his career QB trap total to 100.5.
Wake began his career with Miami at linebacker, and earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2010 with 14.0 sacks. He moved to defensive end two years later, and his numbers would jump significantly. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2012 with 15.0 quarterback traps. Wake would earn three more Pro Bowl invitations while with the Dolphins. His team sack total (98.0) ranks second to Hall of Famer Jason Taylor (131.0). Barring a stunning comeback, he's eligible for the Hall of Fame's next class (2025).
6. CB Sam Madison
The 12-year NFL veteran boasts a very strong resume. Cornerback Sam Madison was a second-round pick by then-Dolphins’ head coach Jimmy Johnson in 1997, and spent a dozen seasons in the league. The first nine years came with Miami, where he was named to four Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors twice.
During his days in South Florida, he totaled an impressive 31 interceptions in nine seasons. That ranks third in franchise history behind a pair of star safeties in Jake Scott (35) and Dick Anderson (34). Madison returned two of their thefts for scores, and also took back one of his six fumble recoveries for a touchdown. The durable Madison missed only six regular-season games in his nine seasons with the club.
5. T Richmond Webb
He was the ninth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins grabbed Texas A&M product Richmond Webb, and he spent 11 years keeping quarterback Dan Marino out of harm’s way. He started in 163 of the 164 regular-season games that he played, and was in the opening lineup for 13 playoff tilts.
Webb was a Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, and earned All-Pro accolades in 1992 and 1994. He started every game for the team in seven of his 11 campaigns with the club. He is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s. Of the primary 10 Dolphins’ players enshrined in Canton, there are two centers (Jim Langer and Dwight Stephenson) and a guard (Larry Little). Webb, who spent the final two years of his NFL career with the Bengals. Is it tackle time for this franchise when it comes to the Hall?
4. S Dick Anderson
It was one of the great individual defensive performances in league history. On a Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dolphins’ safety Dick Anderson picked off four passes and returned two for scores. Both of those impressive accomplishments tied NFL records, and those league marks remain to this day.
He was a third-round pick in 1968 from the University of Colorado. He played in all 14 games, totaled eight interceptions, and was named the AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. All told, he stole 34 passes (33 in his first 7 seasons), and recovered 16 fumbles. There were five more picks in the playoffs, including a memorable 62-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 1971 AFC title game win over the Colts.
3. S Jake Scott
There’s something to be said when it comes to being the franchise’s all-time interceptions leader. Jake Scott totaled 35 interceptions in just six seasons with the Dolphins. That’s pretty impressive, especially when you consider that the former University of Georgia product was a seventh-round pick in 1970.
Scott also added seven fumble recoveries, giving him 42 takeaways in 84 regular-season games with the club. There were four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 11 postseason contests with the team. Two of those picks came in Super Bowl VII, when he was named the game’s MVP. He was dealt to Washington in 1976. There were 20 more takeaways, as well as an interception in the 1976 playoffs.
2. WR Mark Clayton
His second season in the league put him in the NFL spotlight. An eight-round draft choice in 1983 (QB Dan Marino was a first-round pick that same year), former University of Louisville product Mark Clayton had a very quiet rookie season, then came up with one of the great wide receiving campaigns in NFL annals.
The talented performer caught only six passes for 114 yards and one touchdown in 15 games (including playoffs) in ’83. Then came that magical season of 1984. Marino threw for 5,084 yards and 48 scores, and Clayton totaled 18 of those TDs, and 1,389 of those yards. In 10 seasons with Miami, the five-time Pro Bowler totaled 550 catches for 8,643 yards and 81 TDs. The receptions and scores are franchise records.
1. G Bob Kuechenberg
What an interesting start to a 14-year NFL career. Former Notre Dame product Bob Kuechenberg was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round in 1969, but didn’t play for the Birds. In 1970, he signed with Miami. He would become a six-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro in 1978, and a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Kuechenberg was a Hall of Fame finalist for eight straight years from 2002-09. He was also one of 12 finalists by the Senior Committee when it came to the Class of 2023, but did not make that cut in 2024. Two of the cornerstones of those great Miami offensive fronts of the 1970s, center Jim Langer and guard Larry Little, are already enshrined in Canton. For many, it’s been much too long a wait for Kuechenberg.