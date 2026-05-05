Former Dolphins wide receiver keeps pushing for an NFL comeback chance

Under Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel's management, many players were drafted, but not everyone had the opportunities to explore their full potential. Plenty of mistakes were made in their drafts. However, there are exceptions where the player could not shine due to the level of competition at his position, and his path led him to the UFL.

This is the case of former Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma, who plays for the UFL's D.C. Defenders.

In a recent interview on the Fish Tank Podcast, the former Texas Tech prospect expressed his strong desire to return to the NFL, hoping for another opportunity with the Dolphins or any other team.

Former Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma reflects on a possible NFL return

The next step for a player who went from the NFL to the UFL is returning to the elite. Ezukanma has his vision clear. The Dolphins waived Ezukanma last August, and he was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

However, things did not unfold as the wide receiver had hoped, and by October, he was released.

Nevertheless, the 6’2" wide receiver is having plenty of playing time, and he knows there is a small window in which he could return to the NFL.

“To me, like the whole structure of everything, and I know that there's a window here that I have in spring football before the NFL training camps,” Ezukanma said. "Right now, stay healthy, you know, play very well. Try to play the best I can and help this team win. Right now, it's not even stats or how many touchdowns I get. It's more.”

Ezukanma can play as a WR or join the special teams as a punt and kick returner, as he did during his time with Miami. Although it is a long shot, the Texas Tech prospect remains optimistic and has a clear vision of his next step.

“So what can I do on the field in all facets, special teams, and offense, to help this team win. Hopefully, getting an invite from an NFL team or getting brought back to the Miami Dolphins as an option.”

Ezukanma noted that the Miami Dolphins are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase under the leadership of new management, head coach Jeff Hafley, and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

He also expressed confidence that he could integrate with the current Dolphins roster, having previously trained and played alongside several of the team's players.

“I know that there's a new front office, and there's a lot of players on the team that I still know and would instantly jell with, but the master plan is to get back on an NFL roster and compete in a training camp to further my career.”