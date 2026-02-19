Former Dolphins WR back in NFL after three seasons (but not as a player)

Not every player's dream of being a great NFL football player comes true; sometimes it's enough to say you made it at all. The Miami Dolphins have made those dreams a reality for years under Chris Grier, who loved undrafted rookies.

In 2017, Grier drafted Isaiah Ford in the 7th round. A local kid from Trinity Christian Academy, Ford never became a top receiver, but his work ethic and attitude impressed Dolphins' fans from the moment he arrived. He was a great guy to root for.

Ford's NFL playing days came to an end in 2021. He latched on with the Bears, but injuries kept him off the field. In 2023, he was released by Chicago, but the former Dolphins WR is heading back to the Bears as an assistant coach.

Former Miami Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford set to join coaching staff in Chicago

It's a good reunion for the two former Dolphins. Ford was that guy who simply wouldn't go away. Miami tried to release him several times, but when an injury on the field occurred, Ford came back. He was one of those underrated players you couldn't help but root for.

In 2020, the Dolphins were so done with Ford that they traded him to the Patriots. New England waived him a month later, and 11 days after that, he was back on the Dolphins practice squad. Miami waived Ford four times, traded him once, and released him seven times. He would also be released by the Colts, Patriots, and Bears.

Ford will now serve as a quality control coach, his first coaching job in the NFL. If anyone can prove to younger guys that there is always a chance, it is 100% Ford.

During his playing career with the Dolphins, he posted two touchdowns in four seasons. His best year was 2020, when he took 57% of the offensive snaps and posted 276 yards receiving. Ironically, he didn't catch a single touchdown that season. His first and last TDs came in his final NFL season in 2021.

Ford made a lasting impact on Johnson, and Dolphins' fans aren't surprised. If there is one thing about Ford, it's that he never ventures too far away. His return to the NFL is fitting, and if he can rub some of that can-do attitude off on the younger guys in Chicago, he will have left another mark on the league.