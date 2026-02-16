Former NFL linebacker urges Dolphins to pursue this talented QB

The offseason is the perfect time for the Miami Dolphins to rebuild their roster with new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley as the new head coach. However, this job is not easy; the Dolphins face issues with multiple players and the salary cap projection for next season.

Firstly, the Dolphins are trying hard to get Tua Tagovailoa off the roster through a trade; the franchise may even be willing to pay a portion of Tua's salary to make the deal happen. Nevertheless, Jeremy Fowler said the link between Tua and the Dolphins is "soon" to be over.

According to Bart Scott, ESPN analyst and former NFL player, the Dolphins should pursue the signing of a QB to replace Tua.

Bart Scott believes the Miami Dolphins should pursue Kyler Murray

The former NFL linebacker discussed Murray's athletic ability, pointing out how he could be an enormous upgrade with a healthy Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane.

Since his rookie year, the Cardinals' quarterback has had some flashy moments. However, he has the potential to transform the way the Dolphins' offense functions. For many years, fans have been complaining about how slow Tua has become, in and out of the pocket, when he tries to run from the defense.

As an athletic quarterback who's comfortable moving out of the pocket and has good speed to escape defenders, he could really benefit the Dolphins. His ability to throw on the run would be a big improvement, especially considering the offense's struggles since the 2023 season.

Bart Scott discussed the following about Murray: "That would be dynamic. You talk about having one of the most athletic teams in all of football… I would pay for it."

🎥 Bart Scott believes the Miami Dolphins should pursue Kyler Murray: “That would be dynamic. You talk about having one of the most athletic teams in all of football… I would pay for it.” (@ESPNNFL) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/1inWDksxYI — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) February 15, 2026

What the ESPN analyst said is true; however, this deal isn't that easy. The Arizona Cardinals are looking to trade the 28-year-old player. Assuming the Dolphins are open to a trade, these are the numbers fans should know about this possible contract:

According to Over the Cap, the Cap space for the Dolphins next season is $17.4 million over the salary cap.

Trading for Murray would mean an extra $40-$42 million, meaning the Dolphins will be around $55 million over the salary cap.

Looking at this number, without any contract restructuring, it makes no sense for the Dolphins to pay all this money for a QB that may be a Tua 2.0 but with more mobility.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley have better options on that position with the draft to address. Nevertheless, the Dolphins need a fresh start on that position by having someone with experience and the age to compete for many years.

It has already been proven that Tua is not that guy; maybe Murray can compete against Quinn Ewers and win a place in the starting lineup.