Jon-Eric Sullivan's double-down on Tua Tagovailoa has Dolphins fans cheering

An audible cheer rose through the Miami Dolphins' indoor practice field on Thursday night, and it wasn't because a game was being played. The Dolphins hosted a group of fans to hear Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley address their concerns.

Sullivan began his Q&A by answering a pre-submitted question about the future of the team's quarterback position and the future of Tua Tagovailoa. When the first-time GM said that they had every intention of looking for a quarterback in this year's draft, fans applauded.

Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn't close the door on a Tua Tagovailoa 7th season with the Miami Dolphins

Sullivan's comments about searching for a quarterback in this year's draft, and every draft after that, were great news for Dolphins fans who have been waiting for someone to emphasize the position the way that it deserves. It was the comments afterward that had some fans worried about Tagovailoa's retention.

"Tua is a has been a very good player in this league. You should be proud to have him, have had him. I don't know what the future holds. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

The idea of Tagovailoa sticking around for another season is hard to swallow. Sullivan said he spoke with the quarterback, but he is being cautious about how he addresses the situation. He said that he told Tagovailoa exactly that.

Sullivan said he doesn't know what the future will hold, but he was also quick to say that when a decision is made on the quarterback, Tagovailoa will be the first to hear about it and not the fans.

Competition is what the Dolphins want to see at the position. Whether Tagovailoa remains in the room or a free agent, draft pick, or Quinn Ewers is there, Miami wants competition. Sullivan drove home the point again that they have been forthcoming and upfront with the QB about where they are heading.

"We are getting close to a decision, and when we do, we will let Tua know if he will be a part of this or not. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

The final comment drew more applause from the fans in attendance. So far, nothing has changed regarding the quarterback. Miami doesn't have to make a decision yet, but somehow, they need to figure it out. With a lot of money at stake, regardless of what they decide, Sullivan is making it clear that he intends to put the best player on the field at every position through good competition. Including quarterback.