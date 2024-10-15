Former NFL QB floats a wild Dolphins trade target to replace Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
Kurt Benkert played in one NFL game in his career. He entered the game for two kneel-downs against the Chicago Bears, losing one yard. That was the end of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. After backing up Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love and stepping away from football, Benkert has become an NFL analyst.
The former Cape Coral High School graduate does have one current quarterback on his mind when it comes to the Miami Dolphins.
Benkert was on social media and, like many fans of the NFL, shared his thoughts on who should be the quarterback for the Dolphins.
It makes sense. What if Tua isn't the Dolphins' long-term quarterback? What if the Arizona Cardinals continue to lose games and go in another direction in 2025?
Benkert said he would like to see Kyler Murray in Miami.
Why a Dolphins trade for Kyler Murray won't happen (even if it makes sense)
Before anyone shakes their head or jumps up and down, he isn't saying there is a rumor or speculation. He is just sharing his opinion. That got us thinking: is it that wild to consider?
Murray would be a good fit with the Dolphins. His mobility would mask a lot of the line protection problems. His ability to buy time would allow Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to create space, and he has an arm strong enough to get the ball downfield. Add his ability to run the ball into the equation, and the Dolphins' offense could look a lot different.
Of course, the Dolphins are not going to trade for the Arizona Cardinal signal caller. He is under contract, and the Dolphins just gave Tua Tagovailoa a huge extension. Murray wouldn't be a QB the Dolphins would remotely consider unless Tua opted to quit playing instead of returning to the field.
It is still an interesting thought that gave us enough pause to wonder what that might look like. One thing is certain: the Dolphins have to coach Tua to only run the ball if he has a clear field in front of him and slides when anyone is remotely close. The Dolphins and Tua can not afford to deal with another concussion.