Former Packers draft hit could be the perfect sidekick for Dolphins Chop Robinson

The Miami Dolphins will need to be bargain shoppers when free agency officially begins, if they even do much shopping at all. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan comes from a Green Bay Packers front office that is very selective in their free agency approach, and the Dolphins' lack of cap space makes the likelihood of a quiet free agency period even higher.

Still, there are too many holes on the roster after his spree of roster cuts earlier this offseason for Miami to stay out of the free agent market entirely. The edge position in particular is in need of multiple bodies, with Chop Robinson the only notable one on the current depth chart. If they want to see him bounce back from a rough second season, finding him a suitable sidekick is a must. That's where a former Packer enters the picture.

Kingsley Enagbare has been a critical piece of the Packers defensive line rotation ever since being drafted in the fifth round back in 2022. He now enters free agency at just 26 years old, where he will likely be available for a fraction of the cost compared to the bigger names at the edge spot. Miami may look to reunite him with Head Coach Jeff Hafley, and they would be smart to do so.

Kingsley Enagbare would be the perfect sidekick for Miami Dolphins Chop Robinson

While adding someone like Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, or even exploring a reunion with Jaelan Phillips would be great, the Dolphins don't have the money to compete for those names. Even if they did, they aren't in a position right now to compete in the next couple of years anyway.

Bringing in a cheap and adequate starter like Enagbare makes much more sense. Not only is he still young and could still improve his game, but he is the perfect complement to what Robinson offers on the other side. Robinson's game is all about pure speed and bend, while Enagbare wins with effort and power as a rusher.

The former Packer also has been very good at setting a hard edge in the run game, something Robinson may never be able to do at his smaller size.

Signing Enagbare wouldn't solve their problems along the defensive front entirely, but it would at least help make them respectable. Even if Hafley and Sullivan know they aren't in line to win much in 2026, they aren't going to want to be the rest of the league's punching bag either.

Hafley knows what to expect from Enagbare, and he could assist in getting the rest of the defense up to speed as he brings in a new scheme. It all feels a little too perfect, but I would be surprised if Enagbare lands anywhere else but with the Dolphins in free agency.