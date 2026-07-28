Former Super Bowl champion eviscerates Dolphins rival with all-time quote

Rivalries make sports that much more fun. That's what this is all supposed to be, after all. It's a shame that in other sports it seems to be less of a prevalent theme. There's something about playing the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and New York Jets twice a year that just gets the blood pumping as a Miami Dolphins fan. It doesn't matter what kind of season any of the involved teams are having; to the fans, the game always means something.

Last season, the Dolphins limped into their second matchup with the Jets at 5–7, while New York stood 3–9. There was nonetheless unmistakable jubilance in watching last year's mediocre iteration of the Dolphins stomp the home team to a 34–10 final in a game that mattered for little more than draft positioning. See, when it comes to the Bills and the Patriots, there's no love lost there. The Jets, though? That's disdain. Distaste. Disgust, even.

If the Dolphins were cursed to win only two games in 2026, some fans would only be able to stomach the unimaginable if the two wins came against the other New York franchise. That's what made it quite the treat when, on Tuesday, a clip from rapper Lil Wayne's The Joint Venture Show went viral for some comments former New York Jet Plaxico Burress made about his brief tenure with the team, likening it to his 20-month prison sentence for accidentally discharging his firearm (into himself) at a nightclub years prior.

"[Being in prison and playing for the Jets] is kind of similar, because when I walked into prison on my first day, I was like 'Damn, man. [I'm] a [freaking] loser.' I had the same feeling every day I walked through the door with the Jets."

Plaxico Burress delivers savage dig to the rival New York Jets and Miami Dolphins fans can't help but laugh

Burress is right that the Jets are no strangers to losing. Since their last playoff run under Rex Ryan in 2011, they've lost a whopping 160 games. That's third-most in the league, behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. At least each of those franchises has had two separate No. 1 overall picks in the time period. History shows us the Jets can't even lose right.

Some might point to the Jets having won a playoff game more recently than the Dolphins as something of a comeback, and I suppose it's true — as long as falling short of the Super Bowl is something worth celebrating. Besides, despite Miami's 42-year Super Bowl drought, the Jets' 58-year drought qualifies for the "senior menu" at IHOP.

Glass houses be damned, we will be throwing stones on this day. Remember when the Dolphins fired Adam Gase, only for the Jets to roll out the welcome wagon for him 12 days later? That was fun. Especially when Gase drove the franchise that is no stranger to the bottom straight into the Earth's core.

All of that is in the past, of course. What are the Jets up to nowadays? Well, I guess sometimes things don't change. After Miami mercifully beat New York for their first win on Monday Night Football last season, current Jets running back Breece Hall had this glowing review of the proud franchise he represents:

"Teams will shoot themselves in the foot and we come back and shoot ourselves in the head."

That's a troubling amount of ballistic references for one franchise to take. Naturally, the Jets had to franchise tag Hall to keep him from bolting in free agency, Mike Tomlin's iconic "We need volunteers, not hostages" quote be damned. The jokes simply write themselves.

The 2026 season might prove trying for the Dolphins. The team's over/under for the 2026 season stands at 4.5, which is second-worst in the league behind only the Arizona Cardinals at 3.5. One thing is for sure, though. It would take millennia of suckitude to reach the grand cavernous levels of the New York Jets. And for that, we should all be thankful.