3 winners (and 2 losers) in Dolphins' dominant win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins kept their faint playoff hopes alive and won their fourth straight game in defeating the New York Jets on the road 34-10.

Now 6-7 and winners of five of the past six, the Dolphins continue to fight for the postseason despite needing a lot of help to make it there.

Here are the the winners and losers from the Dolphins latest win.

Dolphins winners and losers vs. Jets in Week 14

Winners

Tyrel Dodson

Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson gets a game ball for his terrific play of late. Heading into this one and his showing against the Jets, he has improved since a rough start to the year. That performance included an impressive interception in the first quarter that led to Miami's third touchdown of the game and a 21-0 lead. Dodson also had a pass deflection and two tackles for loss against New York.

Dodson had just three tackles in the game, but it's clear he's been playing significantly better during Miami's winning streak. He and the Dolphins' defense will have a tougher challenge next Monday night in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, but they've made a major turnaround from earlier in the year.

Jaylen Wright

The Dolphins were unfortunately without De'Von Achane for the majority of the game after he left with an injury. While Ollie Gordon II would have seemed to be the next man up and did score a TD, it was Jaylen Wright who truly stepped up in Achane's absence.

Wright led the Dolphins with 24 carries, totaling a career-high 107 yards on the ground and a score. Wright did his job in moving the sticks and allowed Miami to continue its game plan of running the ball. It would be a huge blow for the Dolphins if Achane were to miss time, but Wright did terrifically in the meantime in his place.

Zach Sieler

Admittedly, I almost gave the nod again to Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich, as he has been a solid late addition to the offense. Nevertheless, I felt it was necessary to give it to veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Sieler started the season off slowly after inking an offseason extension. However, as Miami's corps of rookie DTs has started to come along, it's shown for Sieler as well. Against the Jets, he dominated the interior, finishing with 2.5 sacks, three QB hits, and a tackle for loss, to go with four tackles. Sieler came into the game with just one sack on the season, so this was great to see from the eight-year veteran.

Losers

De'Von Achane

Achane played less than a half, yet he still delivered on the field with over 100 purpose yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, his rib injury kept him out of the second half, and we'll have to wait and see if it includes any extended time. Luckily, it's nothing significant, as Achane could have gone back in but didn't need to, given how lopsided this one was.

This is Achane's first visit to the losers' side, and it shows how dominant he's been that it's simply because he got hurt.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had more tackles than receptions against the Jets. Given that all he's contributed this season has come from special teams, that makes this stat unsurprising.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been forgetful in Miami's offense this season. It's a shame, too, as he was once considered one of the Dolphins' top free agent pickups this offseason. Yet, for whatever reason, he's failed to build chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After scoring nine touchdowns in 2024 with the Tennessee Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine has just 11 receptions this year with Miami.