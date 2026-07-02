Four-time Pro Bowl receiver could solve one major Dolphins problem

We have to face the reality that the Miami Dolphins' wide receiver room is lackluster. For lack of a better term, it literally is a work in progress. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has said as much.

Miami may not be too worried about their starting pass catchers right now, but the early days of training camp could change that opinion. That's where the available free agents come into the picture.

PFSN.com's Cameron Sheath took a look at Stefon Diggs. Still a free agent, the Dolphins were named one of five teams by PFSN that could land Diggs ahead of camp.

Stefon Diggs is an intriguing WR option for the Miami Dolphins

The veteran receiver has played 11 years in the NFL and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in seven of those seasons. With the Patriots last season, Diggs played in all 17 games and caught 85 passes on 102 targets for 1,013 yards.

If the Dolphins were to add Diggs, he would immediately become the best WR in the room. But does he fit with what the Dolphins are trying to accomplish? Would he even want to join the Dolphins?

Diggs hasn't always been a "team-first" type of player. That doesn't fit within the culture model the Dolphins are trying to build. Of course, there is also the money. Diggs won't be cheap.

The next question is valid as well. Diggs is either chasing the money or a championship at this point in his career. The Dolphins can't provide either of them this season.

Sheath brings up a final point to these questions, by posing another one.

"If the veteran receiver wants volume, star status, and good weather, Miami is the only option."

Those three, the Dolphins can provide. They can also offer no state income tax, but is any of that of value to the veteran receiver?

Diggs is still showcasing that he can play at a high level as he heads toward season 12. The Dolphins' offense could absolutely use that level of talent to improve the roster and give Malik Willis his first proven weapon on the outside.

Diggs alone won't give the Dolphins more of a chance to win games this year. His addition doesn't move that needle, but it does make them more competitive, and that is something the Dolphins want to do this year.