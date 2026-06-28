Dolphins should explore these veteran receiver trades before camp

It hasn't been a complete roster overhaul this offseason for the Miami Dolphins, but it's close. They have now extended De'Von Achane and Aaron Brewer, with Jordyn Brooks waiting patiently for his new contract, but otherwise, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan hasn't been afraid to clean house.

Where the biggest changes have occurred thus far could arguably be the wide receiver position. Once considered one of Miami's elite strengths, the Dolphins no longer have a true No. 1 receiver. Their top free agent additions, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, haven't been anything more than WR3s with their previous teams. Yet, now, they're the likely candidates to be Miami's No. 1 target.

Sullivan knows that WR is a unit that needs work. That's why he drafted three of them this past April. But there are also receivers available in free agency still, and those who could become available via trade, who could instantly catapult to the top of the depth chart. Of those who could be traded, only one could potentially cause trouble for the Dolphins' franchise.

Brandon Aiyuk among 3 wide receivers the Miami Dolphins could trade for

Brandon Aiyuk

Externally, it's popularly believed that the Dolphins should look to add a veteran wide receiver. That, in order to truly see what you have with quarterback Malik Willis, you need to at least give him guys to throw the ball to.

Now, I'd agree to an extent, as you want to see what you have in Willis as a franchise QB. But I also don't believe adding a veteran WR matters much for Miami in terms of wins and losses for 2026. Yet, I think there is one player who could impact the locker room negatively, and that's current San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is currently in a long-standing rift with the 49ers that dates back to before he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the franchise in 2024. Shortly thereafter, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, but the 49ers' franchise was not pleased with his rehab approach and thus responded by voiding the remaining guarantees of his contract.

It's been drama city ever since then between Aiyuk and the 49ers, with the former publicly admitting he wants out of San Francisco and insulting the franchise in the process. There's a wide belief that he'll end up with the Washington Commanders, given his relationship with QB Jayden Daniels. However, recently, Bleacher Report also named the Dolphins as a potential suitor.

However, a team looking to rebuild and identify a winning culture doesn't need the distraction that Aiyuk would be. While Aiyuk was a great player for some time prior to his extension and injury, elite is a stretch, and we don't know if he could still be that player -- or if he even wants to be.

Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer brings a lot less baggage than Aiyuk, and thus, he'd be more welcoming by the Dolphins' fan base. Buffalo signed Palmer to a three-year, $29 million contract last offseason, but as BR points out, his "production never quite matched his price point" for various reasons.

With DJ Moore and Skyler Bell now in the picture, the Bills could look to move the veteran Palmer to save some cap space. Moreover, BR puts Palmer's projected trade value at a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick, which Miami could easily part with if it chooses.

Gone are the days of believing that division rivals don't trade with each other. Just this offseason, the Dolphins traded their best safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, to the New York Jets for a mere seventh-round pick to get him off the books. So if Palmer becomes available and Miami has interest, a deal can be made.

If he were to land with the Dolphins, though, Palmer would not necessarily be the WR1 from Day 1. He'd have to earn it, while guys like Tolbert and Atwell have the leg up by having been in the building already for a few months. Still, he'd give Miami (more specifically, Willis) more options in the passing game, and for someone who averaged more than 500 yards receiving in his four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Palmer could be a nice addition to this offense.

Kayshon Boutte

Bleacher Report did not name the Dolphins as a potential suitor for New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte, but I will. In fact, of the three players listed here, he'd be my top choice.

Boutte is a fascinating prospect in that he was supposed to be the next great LSU wide receiver...and he was. However, an ankle injury that cut his 2021 season short and limited his production in 2022 saw his draft stock plummet to the sixth round.

Similar to Aiyuk, there were medical and character concerns, but after three years with the Patriots, those seem to be by the wayside. Boutte has developed into a legitimate vertical threat, but because New England has since traded for A.J. Brown and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency, the Patriots have "received calls on Boutte and likely will continue to do so."

Bleacher Reports put Boutte's projected trade value at a 2027 fifth-round selection, but notes that the team is hoping to get a third-round pick in exchange, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

A third-round pick may be steep at the moment, but at just 24 years old, he could become part of Miami's long-term plans. "He averaged an impressive 16.7 yards per catch in 2025 while providing a quarterback rating of 133.2 when targeted," notes BR, and he's exceeded 500 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons.

Like with Buffalo, Dolphins fans don't need to discard a potential trade with New England. However, the Patriots could charge Miami a higher rate than they would other teams if they know they're going to have to line across from him twice a year. And just because they've added Brown and Doubs, it doesn't necessarily mean the Patriots are openly shopping Boutte, just that they're listening to offers.

As with any veteran they'd look to add, Boutte doesn't boost the Dolphins for 2026. But he could down the road, which makes him an intriguing acquisition. If I'm Miami, I'm already one of the teams that has called in on Boutte's availability and would continue to check in. With guys like Boutte and Chris Bell, the Dolphins could look to solidify their WR unit for several years.