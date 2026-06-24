3 moves Dolphins urged to consider before the offseason comes to an end

Although it's widely expected that this will be a rough season for the Miami Dolphins, it's strongly felt that new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has done a competent job thus far in his first offseason with the team. And while the rookie class is all signed up, the offseason remains far from over, meaning more moves can be expected.

Among them is linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who sits at the top of the list of Dolphins players seeking an extension. Shortly after coming on, Sullivan named Brooks, De'Von Achane, and Aaron Brewer as players currently on the roster that he'd like to build around. Since then, Achane and Brewer have received their respective deals, while Brooks patiently waits.

Until that happens, though, trade speculations are going to heat up. And as far as what the Dolphins should do for the rest of the offseason, trading Brooks ahead of Week 1 is one of three things Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes they should do. Adding a veteran receiver and resetting the right side of the offensive line are the other two. None of these options truly changes how we should feel about Miami in 2026, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't consider them.

Miami Dolphins urged to make three key moves this offseason

In his article, "Every NFL Team's To-Do List for Rest of the 2026 Offseason," Sobleski notes that the "Dolphins are widely considered the NFL's worst team."

The first concern revolves around quarterback Malik Willis, who doesn't have much to work with at the WR position. Miami has added a number of wide receivers to its roster this offseason -- including three rookies taken in the 2026 NFL Draft -- but none can be labeled a true No. 1 receiver at this time. Not even a surefire No. 2.

There are a handful of veteran receivers currently available who could come in and be the Dolphins' WR1 right away. Miami could also go the trade route to accomplish that, and it probably wouldn't take more than a Day 3 pick to get it done. But is it worth it?

To truly see what you have in Willis? Probably. Willis is still a question mark when it comes to being an NFL starter, and you want to give him the chance to succeed. But the coaching staff and the front office want to develop their young talent, as well as give veteran players like Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell chances to prove they belong at the top of the depth chart.

Plus, adding another vet isn't going to move the needle any for the Dolphins as a whole. Signing a player off the street and/or parting with draft capital of any sort may not be advantageous enough, assuming Miami doesn't sniff the postseason in 2026. Still, you want to see what you have with Willis, and if no one emerges out of training camp, I could see the Dolphins bringing someone in ahead of Week 1 who may require more than the veteran's minimum that Sullivan has been handing out this offseason.

When it comes to Brooks, my belief is more "when" he gets signed rather than "if." It's true that as an All-Pro, Miami could get maximum value for him right now in a trade. But guys like Brooks are hard to find, and for a team in a rebuilding mode like the Dolphins are, you want his type of leadership on and off the field.

Also, Sobleski seemed to give the impression that Brooks wants out of Miami, stating, "The Dolphins can trade him and capitalize now instead of waiting for him to leave later." While that could be the case to some degree, we don't know for sure. That's not the impression we've gotten from Brooks or anyone close to him to this point.

Given his type of leadership, Brooks continues to show up for practice and be there for his teammates. If he doesn't receive an extension by the start of the season for whatever reason, then I could see him potentially getting moved at the trade deadline. However, I'm pretty confident he'll be starting this season in Miami either way.

To conclude Miami's to-do list, the article states, "Miami's offensive line remains a major area of concern." Yet, I'd argue it's the most optimistic the unit's been in recent memory.

With Brewer leveled up, Patrick Paul getting another year under his belt, and first-round rookie Kadyn Proctor lining up between them, the Dolphins' left side of the OL is something to feel confident about. No, it's not suddenly a top-10 offensive line, but it's also not the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons, either.

To allude to BR's point, though, there are questions on the right side. Austin Jackson returns to man the RT spot, but for how long? In some aspects, it's gone under the radar, but Jackson has missed more time than Tua Tagovailoa since the two entered the league together in 2020. Yes, the starting spot is his, but what are the chances Jackson gets through a full season, and Miami starts playing shuffleboard with its OL if he gets hurt again?

Additionally, Jonah Savaiinaea is coming off a horrid rookie season. But he's getting a second chance, and this time, it's at his natural position of right guard.

It's tough to analyze this early in the process, but by all accounts so far, Savaiinaea seems much more comfortable in his current role. Should things go sour, veteran Jamaree Salyer is waiting in the wings. However, an injury earlier this month that saw him carted off the field will give Savaiinaea plenty of practice reps to prove his worth as the starter. Given what Miami already has in-house behind those two, I don't believe the franchise will make any significant changes across the unit.