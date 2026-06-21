Dolphins' eventual Aaron Brewer replacement may already be on the roster

Among the coaching changes made by the Miami Dolphins this offseason, replacing offensive line coach Butch Barry seemed like a downgrade. Still, Zach Yenser comes with a high level of NFL experience and respect as well.

Yenser will work alongside former Dolphins' coach Matt Applebaum, who returned this year as well. They both got good news when Aaron Brewer was extended this month, but they have a much bigger task ahead of them: finding a replacement ready to eventually take over.

Brewer is locked in for another three years. His contract will take him past the year-30 threshold. If he can stay healthy and productive, he may get another extension, but UDFA Jim Bonifas may have what it takes to make that unnecessary.

Jim Bonifas provides the Miami Dolphins with raw talent to shape and mold the way they like

Bonifas went undrafted this year, but the Dolphins liked the tape enough to sign him to an UDFA contract. There is a lot to like about the 22-year-old who has a lot of room for growth and the versatility that the Dolphins' new staff will love.

The Iowa State product knows his road in the NFL won't be easy because it wasn't in college either. Bonifast redshirted his freshman year, then played in only two games in 2022 before starting all 13 games in 2023.

Bonifas struggled in his first full season as a starter. So much so that the coaching staff found someone else to start in 2024. For many players, that's a knife in the career. For Bonifas, it was the needed wake-up call.

In 2025, Bonifas returned to his role as a starter and, in the process, earned himself All-Big 12 honors. Now, the Dolphins are hoping that his turnaround will lead to an eventual starting job on their roster.

The Dolphins need depth at both guard and center. The rookie has played both. Bonifas isn't likely to earn a 53-man roster spot this year, and that's fine. Like his first two years at ISU, he knows he has to put the work in. He is a great candidate for the practice squad, but his work ethic and desire to succeed were evident in how he handled his benching in 2024 and turnaround in 2025.

With the Dolphins, he has three seasons to figure out the NFL, and he will learn from a player who has been through his own UDFA journey and succeeded.