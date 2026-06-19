Most underrated position group that should have Dolphins fans hyped for 2026

The Miami Dolphins may have gone out of their way to gut their roster this offseason, but what may present like a tank job doesn't seem as dire when you really dig into who they do still have.

New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan more or less dunked all over his predecessor, Chris Grier, by bidding adieu to many of the key pieces he assembled during his tenure. Miami fields easily the worst roster in the AFC East division, and is among the league's bottom of the barrel.

But that's not to suggest these 2026 Dolphins are without their strengths. Thanks in part to a contract extension for stud center Aaron Brewer, the offensive line tasked with protecting Malik Willis and paving lanes for De'Von Achane is shaping up very well indeed.

Miami Dolphins' supremely athletic offensive line has far more upside than advertised

It's no secret that 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea was a colossal disappointment in his rookie season. It's also important to acknowledge that, thanks to the Day 1 selection of Kadyn Proctor in this year's draft, Savaiinaea will move back to the right side of the o-line, where he's most comfortable.

Both Savaiinaea and Proctor were presumptive tackle prospects coming out of college. However, Savaiinaea had experience playing right guard at Arizona. Proctor has already kicked inside to left guard spot due to the presence of Dolphins' cornerstone left tackle Patrick Paul.

When converting that pair's Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) from tackle to guard, Savaiinaea goes to a 9.84 out of 10, while Proctor is at 9.4 even with good-not-great speed and agility numbers.

Paul checked in at 9.67 on that RAS scale a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, right tackle Austin Jackson was a 9.46 out of USC in 2020, and Brewer hit 8.95 despite playing at a smaller program, Texas State.

Why make that latter point on Brewer? Because he's evidently grown since he entered the NFL. In fact, one could argue that no center in the sport has better movement skills or functional athleticism in space as part of Miami's zone blocking run scheme than Brewer. Hence, the handsome payday from the new Dolphins regime.

If this starting five can stay healthy, there's a whole lot of size and explosiveness for Miami to work with in the offensive trenches.

Combine that with Willis' dual-threat playmaking and Achane's elite speed that translated to 5.7 yards per carry last year despite poor QB play, and this Dolphins offense has a real chance to shock the football world.

Phin Phanatics, tell me there isn't something here. The 352-pound behemoth Proctor should be able to crush defenders at the point of attack. He has two excellent players flanking him in Paul and Brewer to unleash devastating double teams. Just listen to what Proctor's Alabama QB Ty Simpson had to say about him:

"He's probably the most athletic human being I've ever met. 6'8, 350 pounds... We can put him at running back, tight end, wide receiver" 🤯



Safe to say Alabama QB Ty Simpson is a HUGE fan of teammate OT Kadyn Proctor@AlabamaFTBL | @ty_simpson06 | @KadynProctor1 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/yTsr6AMaOX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 23, 2026

You're telling me Proctor can't at least make some hay? Even if he's a little inconsistent out of the gates, his physical tools and raw talent should go a long way toward being a competent starter.

Provided Jackson can just remain in the lineup, and Savaiinaea learns from his growing pains and settles in on his preferred side of the line, we could be looking at a well-above-average unit. It's the type of group that could drive a top-flight rushing attack, and in turn, make up for some of the lack of firepower from Willis' group of dubious pass-catchers.

Not saying this is going to be some elite offense overall. Just saying that the Dolphins' offensive line should be a huge source of hope in what ought to be an adversity-plagued 2026 campaign.