Jordyn Brooks isn't the only Dolphins player in need of an extension

The 2026 offseason has been about more than just roster turnover and rebuilds. A trio of Miami Dolphins players was up for extensions. Two of them, De'Von Achane and Aaron Brewer, have been extended, but Jordyn Brooks has not.

Brooks has been the center of offseason trade speculation given his contract, but Jon-Eric Sullivan has called him a pillar they are building around. Brooks is likely to get his contract done, but there are other players on the roster who are entering a contract season.

If the Dolphins are going to continue their rebuild properly, getting other players extended early could prove economical.

Miami Dolphins should explore simple extensions that give the team continuity

It's not easy to be a new GM on a cash-strapped team that is in cap purgatory. Sullivan has done quite a bit, moving on from high-priced veterans. While it comes at the cost of increased dead money, it frees up their future.

It's the future that needs to be priorititzed and that means extensions.

Greg Dulcich

The Dolphins' leader in the tight end room is technically under contract for several more seasons, but it's voidable after 2026. That's the out for the Dolphins, but Dulcich is only guaranteed $1.4 million beyond this season. The Dolphins are going to see how he performs this year, but they could look to guarantee his 2028 salary, which would be $1 million. Dulcich could play himself into a larger deal, but the Dolphins could do a little juggling now and get him for a lot less than what his value may be after the season.

Tyrel Dodson

Dodson is interesting. He played at a high level last season alongside Brooks and put up great numbers. Overlooked by Brooks' stellar season, Dodson will be a free agent after the year. Despite the Dolphins' investment in Jacob Rodriguez and others, Dodson has a lot of upside without breaking the bank. He will earn just $3.6 million this year. Another solid season in 2026 will make him appealing to other teams in free agency. The Dolphins, however, would be smart to extend him cheaply to keep the LB room a strength for years to come.