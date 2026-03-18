Free agency surprise departures that have Dolphins fans scratching their heads

Jon-Eric Sullivan had the unenviable task of rewriting nine years' worth of Chris Grier's mistakes with the Miami Dolphins. Some moves were not only expected but also bitter pills to swallow, given the cap and roster ramifications.

To date, the Dolphins have signed just over 19 free agents. That list includes some players the new GM brought back from his own list of impending FAs.

The first week of free agency is in the books, and now the annual cooling period from waves one and two is ahead as the focus shifts from available veterans to the NFL Draft. Sullivan's approach to FA has been expected, but the opportunity to bring some players back could be a mistake.

Miami Dolphins free agency shopping list didn't include some players who played well previously

Kader Kohou

Kohous is coming off a 2025 season spent on IR. Previously, the undrafted rookie has played well, considering the ups and downs of the Dolphins over the years. Kohou doesn't fit the "health" model that Sullivan may be looking for, but his mobility and attitude were always a plus.

Kohou will be easily replaced, but just because he is doesn't mean he didn't have value to the team as a piece in the puzzle. The Chiefs will have no regrets getting him on the roster, and Kohou should be thrilled about the change of scenery. The Dolphins, however, may end up regretting his departure.

Alec Ingold

To be fair, I pounded my fist for this release. The Dolphins had little choice given the savings vs. dead money hits. Ingold was not a superstar, but his value to the roster came in the form of his leadership. That isn't easily replaced. Miami tried to work out a restructured deal, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on the monetary discussion, which led to his release.

Ingold joined Mike McDaniel in Los Angeles, where he will get a chance to continue his career. The Dolphins couldn't offer Ingold more money, and the FB knew his best option was with his former coach. Regardless, he will be a missed presence in the locker room.

Cole Strange

This is rather, well, uh, strange, considering his arrival last year wasn't viewed as a major victory for the Dolphins. Strange didn't have a stellar career in New England and remains one of Bill Belichick's final draft mistakes.

After a quiet start to his Dolphins career, Strange started to click on the line. He started the final 14 games of the season and was improving each week. Many believed he would be a cheap re-sign that could provide a starting quality guard while Miami transitioned the roster.

Strange signed a two-year deal with the Chargers that included $7 million in guaranteed money with a potential $13 million purse. That's too much for the Dolphins, but had they started the process earlier, they may have landed him on a smaller deal.

Three players that could still come back who make sense

Benito Jones

Jones has done well providing depth along the defensive line. He has jumped from the Dolphins to the Lions, back to Miami, and is now a free agent. So far, there has been no change in his status, and it is unclear whether he will return to South Florida.

Jones is a quality defender, but he isn't a Pro Bowl-type. He is a rotational option on a team that could use some extra punch.

Daniel Brunskill

Brunskill played well last year, but he needed to be put outside of the tackle as a sixth lineman to make his mark. Miami should at least consider bringing him back on a non-guaranteed deal or a low-end one that provides an out if he gets beat out of a job or doesn't fit with Sullivan's vision.

Rasul Douglas

No other player on Miami's roster was more valuable than Douglas was last year. The free agent has yet to sign with another team, but that isn't surprising given he didn't join Miami until after training camp. Douglas may take the same approach this offseason, and that could benefit Miami, which will have more money to spend after June 1st.