Dolphins may have no choice but to dump these salaries before free agency

The Super Bowl will soon be in the rearview mirror, and when it is over, the Miami Dolphins will start to get their offseason affairs in order. Jon-Eric Sullivan has his work cut out for him. With 34 impending free agents and a roster full of bloated contracts, Miami is about to undergo serious roster changes.

Not every player with a massive contract will be released, but there are areas on the team that need to be addressed, and Miami has to find a solution. They can wait it all out and make minor moves to free cap space, or they can take a hit in 2026 and eliminate most of the burden for 2027.

After enduring nine years of Chris Grier and a failed rebuild attempt that began in 2019, most fans are perfectly fine with two potential AFC East cellar seasons.

Tyreek Hill is only one of many contracts the Miami Dolphins could dump in the next month

The hardest part for Sullivan will be identifying the players he needs to get rid of. With a stroke of a pen, he will commit the Dolphins to an uncertain future in 2026, but the idea is that by doing so, he gets a jump start on building the Dolphins roster the way he wants to.

The NFL will enter its 2026 season officially on March 11th. Sometime between the Super Bowl and the start of free agency, Sullivan will need to make those major decisions. These players may have played their final games for the Dolphins.

Bradley Chubb

Chubb showed a lot of character heading into last season. He took a major pay cut that was turned into incentives he narrowly missed gaining. This year, he isn't likely to take another cut. The Dolphins could trade him, but finding a partner could prove difficult given his age (29) and his ACL injury at the end of 2023. Chubb returned and played a full season, but the concern remains.

Some believe that Chubb might be released outright. If the Dolphins did that, they would save $7.3 million against the $23 million in dead space. After June 1st, Miami would eat $10 million this year, but would get $20 million back on June 2nd.

Tyreek Hill

No one in the media expects Hill to return to the Dolphins. He has made it abundantly clear that he wants out. His agent said he could return if the Dolphins and Hill can reach an agreement that benefits both parties. Despite Hill being under contract, Drew Rosenhaus's statement suggests Hill will not accept a pay cut.

Hill's release would cost the Dolphins a $28 million dead-cap hit, but they would save $22 million. In essence, it's a $6 million wash, and it would make more sense for the Dolphins to outright release him rather than designate him a June 1st release.

Alec Ingold

No one has worked harder for the Dolphins than Ingold. He is well-liked and respected by his teammates. It is possible that Ingold will rework his contract, but the Dolphins will not likely offer much more than what he is making now. Miami shouldn't want to keep him on the current structure, so if he doesn't take a pay cut, he is likely gone.

Ingold will count $5 million in cap space this year, but releasing him saves $3 million with just under $2 million in dead space.

Jason Sanders

The hip injury that sidelined Sanders last season may very well cost him his future with the Dolphins. Riley Patterson proved the Dolphins can get a kicker for less money. Sanders is the longest-tenured Grier draft pick, and 2024 may have been his last.

Sanders will save Miami $3.9 million in cap space and will cost only $663,000 in dead money. The writing is definitely on the wall.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

If Bobby Slowik pounds his first for the underutilized wide receiver, maybe the Dolphins rework his contract, but those chances are slim. Miami signed him to a two-year deal last offseason, and needless to say, it was a disappointment for both the team and for Westbrook-Ikhine.

Releasing him in March will cost the Dolphins a net loss of just $100,000. He will count $1.6 million in dead money, but the Dolphins will save $1.5 million. His low cap hit of $3.1 million could be enough to keep him around, if, again, Slowik believes he can help his offense.

JuJu Brents

The journeyman corner looked to be getting into a groove last year before going down with a season-ending injury. Brents has no guaranteed money left on his deal, giving the Dolphins $1.8 million in cash flow against no dead money.

Tua Tagovailoa

We can't run through a list of names without including the quarterback that everyone is talking about. Miami can split some of the dead money between 2026 and 2027, but the hits are incredibly high. Miami will take on as much as $67 million this year, with an additional $13.4 or higher hit in 2027.

For those thinking the Dolphins can release him in March, his contract will cost the Dolphins $99 million.

Austin Jackson

With all the other players potentially released in March, Jackson is a prime candidate for a June 1st designation. A release in March would cost the Dolphins $13 million in cap space and yield just under $2 million in cap savings.

June 1st is the best option for Jackson's release. Miami would take on a $4 million hit this year, with another $4 million and change hit next year, but the Dolphins gain $11 million. With the money not coming until June 2nd, the Dolphins would be able to use that money to sign their draft class.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick once, then traded for him last offseason, and they may trade him again this year. Doing so could save the Dolphins as much as $6 million, depending on how much of the contract the other team is willing to assume.

Miami's option to release him would only save $5 million against as much as $11 million in dead money.

Tyrel Dodson

No one wants to see Dodson released. He played well with Jordyn Brooks last year. A physically talented linebacker, Dodson makes up part of the core of Miami's defense. It's unclear whether Jeff Hafley plans to switch immediately to a 4-3 defense, which could be a reason Miami considers the move.

Dodson would carry only a $717,000 hit, but would save the team nearly $3 million in space. Dodson, however, proved the $3.6 million cap hit this year is a bargain.