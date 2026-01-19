Jon-Eric Sullivan’s comments hint Tyreek Hill might not be in future plans

If the Miami Dolphins are going to change their future, they have to get rid of their recent past. Dolphins fans are tired of hearing about culture changes that never amount to anything.

Shortly after interviewing GM candidates, Stephen Ross fired Mike McDaniel. He then hired Jon-Eric Sullivan to be the GM. Sullivan will now have to decide on the futures of several players, including Tyreek Hill. In a recent interview with the Dolphins' Travis Wingfield, Sullivan's comments are not good news for Hill.

A conversation with our new GM.



Jon-Eric Sullivan sits down to talk his vision, values, and what’s next for the Miami Dolphins 🐬 pic.twitter.com/UqQIudW7uy — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 18, 2026

Jon-Eric Sullivan wants to build a foundation with the Miami Dolphins where everyone is on the same page

Sullivan stresses that culture is everything, and he points to free agency as sometimes being problematic in that you get players from other cultures with other values.

That was the case with Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins' star WR was never asked to be a leader in Kansas City, and Miami wanted him to be with the Dolphins. While he was with a winning franchise, Hill wasn't the reason they made the playoffs each season. In Miami, he assumed he was enough.

Sullivan's comments outline a plan for building the roster, and it will start with getting rid of players who are not likely to fit within that framework of the ideal. In other words, Hill's days could be numbered, because this new regime isn't going to tolerate his antics.

Hill has been a problem since he arrived. Off-field issues, legal problems, and lawsuits are just the tip of the iceberg. Hill also quit on his team and has been more consistent in hinting at wanting out of Miami than he was getting into the end zone in recent years.

Sullivan doesn't seem like the type of executive who is going to put up with the "me" attitude. The Packers are not built that way, and when players have become more about themselves, those in charge have let them walk.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Hill is part of this franchise going forward. His most supportive ally was fired, and his agent is doing him no favors by making comments about his future potentially being tied to more money.