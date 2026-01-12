Mike McDaniel's firing slammed door on Tyreek Hill's future with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill's biggest fan is no longer the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel will resurface somewhere else for sure, and it might even include a reunion. It just won't happen in Miami.

The Dolphins' big trade for Hill took place in 2022. It was an electric deal with a lot of money attached to go with the five draft picks Miami had to give up. McDaniel loved the move, loved the addition, and started dreaming about what he could do with him in his offense.

Hill was all about himself. He prioritized personal goals over team goals, then quit on his team when they didn't make the playoffs in 2024. On injured reserve since Week 4 of 2025, Hill was already on thin ice for a return, but without McDaniel to plead his case, Hill is all but gone.

Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins future looks like it will end before the league's new year starts

The Dolphins' new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, will have to create salary cap space. Hill will give them a fresh $32 million on June 2nd. The next head coach won't have the desire to deal with the headaches that come with Hill's off-field antics or sideline drama. Hill is now a "dead man walking."

To be honest, that's likely fine with Hill. He doesn't want to be in Miami; he wants to be where he can showboat and win. He is a great athlete who desires money, self-serving statistics, and championships. He got two of the three while with the Dolphins

Hill isn't the only big decision coming for the Dolphins. A new GM and now a new HC will change the trajectory for every player on the roster. There will be new systems, new designs, new challenges, and if Ross finally gets this right, new attitudes within the organization.

Miami has a lot of decisions to make before free agency. Sullivan will get a blank check from the owner, but he still needs to clear the NFL's salary cap, and Hill isn't conducive to doing that as a member of the team. His agent has said they will discuss with Miami what is best for both sides, but Hill is still under contract; the best side for Miami is for him to be gone. Now that the loudest voice in the room is out, he may have nothing or no one else who will support his return.