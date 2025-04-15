Giant Dolphins problem comes to light with recent Jalen Ramsey news

The best Miami Dolphins cornerback in the last two seasons has been Jalen Ramsey and it very well might be someone else in 2025.



A recent report from Ian Rapoport and others states the Dolphins and Ramsey have mutually agreed to look for a trade that would send the All-Pro corner out of Miami. If this happens, and there is reason to believe it will, it speaks volumes about what players actually think of the Dolphins organization.

Ramsey, interestingly enough, was given more money in the form of a small contract extension last offseason. It was an apparent move to keep him happy with his contract. The move added nothing for the Dolphins. A year later, he wants out.



Mike McDaniel is supposed to be the type of head coach players want to play for, but Calais Campbell said he chose the Dolphins last year because he heard the team's training camp was easy. The Dolphins offered him a contract to stay through 2025, but he chose $2 million more to sign with Arizona rather than chase the playoffs in Miami.

Jevon Holland never said a bad word about the Dolphins or McDaniel, but his actions clearly spoke to wanting to play for someone else. Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins' embattled star wide receiver, told anyone who would listen that he wanted out of Miami at the end of last season.



Ramsey's now impending departure may leave a hole on the roster, but it highlights a bigger problem within the Dolphins organization. Players may not be all that happy actually playing for Miami.



The NFLPA released its 2024 team rankings based on player input, and the Dolphins, for the second year in a row, were ranked the best in the league across 10 different categories. Apparently the great lunches, practice facility slide, and training staff aren't enough to keep players wanting to stay in Miami.

Like Hill, Ramsey is used to winning, and last year, the Dolphins were not winners. 2025 was supposed to be a turnaround, a year that was built to make the playoffs and possibly advance deep into them. That isn't going to happen.

Miami is no longer built for a postseason run. Chris Grier's inability to manage the roster has left the team void of talent at several positions that he can't immediately fix.

Maybe it isn't McDaniel that is rubbing players the wrong way. His coaching style is wearing thin, but perhaps it's Anthony Weaver who runs a much tighter ship on defense. Weaver comes from the no-nonsense Ravens coaching tree. Maybe his players just want it easy.