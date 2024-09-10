2 Dolphins studs can only watch as more big-money contracts are handed out
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey became the latest Miami Dolphins veteran to get an extension or more money and, in doing so, he became the top-paid cornerback in the NFL. The Dolphins have spent a lot of money this offseason. They extended Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa, gave more guaranteed money to Tyreek Hill, and have now made Ramsey the highest-paid corner in the league. Meanwhile, two other standouts can only watch as things unfold.
Jaelan Phillips won't be a free agent next season. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option this past offseason, so Phillips will have at least one more year before he has to re-sign. The Dolphins could opt to do that at any time, but the prudent thing to do would be to wait and see how he recovers from last year's Achilles injury.
Phillips' recovery has been remarkable, but he has 18 grueling weeks ahead of him, and that is a lot of wear on his legs, specifically his lower leg. Spending money on Phillips now wouldn't be a good idea. On the other hand, Jevon Holland will be a free agent in 2025 and he is not subject to a fifth-year pickup. Instead, He will either get a new contract, get tagged by the Dolphins, or he will walk away from the Dolphins like Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins did.
Will Jaelan Phillips or Jevon Holland land an extension from the Dolphins?
Chris Grier was asked about the contract negotiations during his first meeting with the media. He told them he does not discuss talks without consent from the players' representatives. Many believe that is a good indication that there are things happening, but the Dolphins' mega spending hasn't landed in Holland's lap.
With Ramsey now done, the Dolphins only have Phillips and Holland to deal with immediately and of the two, Holland makes the most sense to be dealt with first. The holdup could be the fact that Holland still hasn't taken a huge step forward. He is a big-hitter, but he has dealt with injuries in his three previous seasons. He has looked fantastic for weeks in a row and then disappeared for a couple of weeks. He is consistently good, but he is not consistently elite.
Dolphins fans believed that Holland's biggest issue was the system he played in under Josh Boyer, the holdover DC from Brian Flores' time in Miami. When Vic Fangio took over, it was believed that Holland would make that jump. He didn't. It will be up to Anthony Weaver to bring out the absolute best in him. If he does, the Dolphins will watch the needle rise on his guaranteed money.