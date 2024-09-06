Jalen Ramsey agrees to massive $72.3 million extension: Full details and grade
Jalen Ramsey's status for the Miami Dolphins' season opener might be in doubt, but there are no concerns about where he will be playing long-term.
Ramsey didn't take long to regain his spot as the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey has agreed to a three-year extension worth $72.3 million with the Dolphins.
Ramsey only had two more seasons remaining on his deal, which included a huge rise in his salary cap number to $26.25 million in 2025. The Dolphins have ensured he isn't going anywhere, and he now has a chance to finish his career in Miami.
Full details of Jalen Ramsey's contract extension with Dolphins
Grade: A
The extension adds three more years to Ramsey's contract and is worth $72.3 million, a huge $24.1 million per year. It ensures he is under contract with the Dolphins through the 2028 season.
Is there risk? Sure. Ramsey missed seven games last season and is trending toward missing Sunday's opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is also entering his age-30 season. However, this is a positive move for Miami.
General manager Chris Grier understands the time is now for the Dolphins. With so much talent on both sides of the ball, this is the moment for the team to push on and make a deep playoff run. Ensuring Ramsey is around for three more seasons is a part of that.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ramsey is guaranteed to earn $55.3 million, giving him the highest career earnings for a cornerback ever.
In his first season for the Dolphins, Ramsey started in 10 games, making five pass defenses and three interceptions.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks of this generation and could have another big year in Miami. He just needs to get healthy.