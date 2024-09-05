Anthony Weaver's Jalen Ramsey update doesn't inspire much hope for Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this weekend when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. It won't be ideal if he isn't able to suit up and take the field, but Anthony Weaver seems confident about his roster.
There is no indication that Ramsey will in fact miss Sunday's game, but the All-Pro CB has been dealing with a hamstring issue. Weaver spoke with the media ahead of Sunday's game and said that if Ramsey can't go it will give opportunities to Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner. At the same time, he said that the Dolphins 'have to be smart' with Ramsey because of the Thursday Night Football game coming in Week 2.
Jalen Ramsey's status for Week 1 remains totally up in the air
Honestly, if the Dolphins have to use Duck in the season-opener, it won't be good news. There is a lot to like about the rookie, but not enough to start the season against the Jaguars. Bonner showed a lot during training camp, and the team is high on his potential. Jaylen Waddle specifically mentioned him by name during camp as a defensive player who stood out.
While Weaver doesn't say Ramsey won't go, his comments didn't indicate that he was confident he would. It'd be a bummer, but again, the staff has to think about the long-term plan with the standout defensive back.
The Dolphins list Siran Neal as Ramsey's backup directly and Bonner as Kendall Fuller's backup. Miami can't afford many injuries at the position, as they are rather thin at corner. In addition to Bonner, Ramsey, Fuller, Duck and Neal, the Dolphins have Kader Kohou listed as a nickel corner, and that rounds out the Dolphins' corners. Elijah Campbell has played corner his entire career, but he switched to safety this year.
So far, the Dolphins have not elevated anyone from the practice squad and won't until the last minute, likely Friday or Saturday. It's important to watch for someone like Nik Needham to be activated and that could be a better indication of Ramsey's status for Sunday. Right now, though, things aren't looking good.