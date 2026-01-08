Giants beat reporter just revealed why Dolphins won't win John Harbaugh sweepstakes

The Miami Dolphins jumped into a coaching search on Thursday, firing Mike McDaniel after it seemed like he would be retained for another season. However, the coach was let go on Thursday morning, and many people believe that John Harbaugh being available is a reason why. The Dolphins, reportedly, didn’t reach out to the former Baltimore Ravens coach before making their decision, but there are signs pointing to Miami wanting Harbaugh.

While that’s probably the case, the Dolphins join what looks to be a competitive field for the veteran coach. With seven head coaching vacancies, not including Baltimore, Harbaugh will have a lot of suitors. The New York Giants quickly emerged as a team that will push hard to land Harbaugh, and if they are Miami’s biggest competition, New York reporters are confident the Giants are the better destination. The reason is the quarterback position.

The Giants' job that John Harbaugh was reportedly interested in yesterday has not changed today with Mike McDaniel's ouster in Miami.



Harbaugh is 63. Miami has no QB. The Giants do.



NFL reporter thinks quarterback position could keep John Harbaugh away from the Miami Dolphins

Of the eight head coach vacancies, many people feel the Giants' job is one of the best for candidates because of all the young talent already on the roster. New York has a really good young defensive line, a star receiver in Malik Nabers, an exciting running back in Cam Skattebo, the No. 5 pick in the draft, and a quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who many people believe is a franchise guy. That remains to be seen, but there’s no denying the young talent in New York.

The Dolphins also have a lot of talented players throughout the roster, but there is a big question mark at the most-discussed position in sports: quarterback. Miami benched Tua Tagovailoa this season and appears set to move on from him, and Quinn Ewers is currently the passer holding the keys to the offense. The rookie had some promising moments down the stretch of the season, but he’s not viewed throughout the league the same way Dart is.

The question, though, is how John Harbaugh views the young quarterbacks and both jobs as a whole. Everyone is ranking the openings based on what they think is important, but it’s unclear what Harbaugh’s priorities are. If Miami wants him, the franchise will have to prove he’s better set up for success with the Dolphins than any other team.