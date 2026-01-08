Mike McDaniel breaks silence after firing with emotional message to Dolphins fans

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins made the tough decision to move on from head coach Mike McDaniel. It seemed like he would remain employed after surviving black Monday, but team owner Stephen Ross explained that after “extensive discussions,” he believes the “organization is in need of comprehensive change.” That meant finding a new head coach, in addition to a general manager.

After being fired, McDaniel issued a statement through the Dolphins, where he called coaching Miami “the honor of a lifetime.” The coach went on to thank his family, Stephen Ross, as well as all the coaches and players he worked alongside of during his four-year tenure. McDaniel emphasized that he gave everything he had to try and steer Miami towards championships, and he’s disappointed for the fans that the Dolphins weren’t able to reach that goal under his leadership.

Mike McDaniel says he will forever cherish his time with the Dolphins

In McDaniel’s statement, he referred to himself as “a little known coach at the time” he was hired, but he was already a rising star because of his work as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. When he was hired, the belief was that he was one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, and that quickly proved to be true.

McDaniel schemed up an amazing offense for the Dolphins, making Miami appointment television because of their explosive style on the offensive side of the ball. From fancy designs that sprung long runs, to all off the beautiful deep throws, the Dolphins temporarily became the standard for offense in the NFL.

The big plays and high-scoring games were actually resulting in wins, as McDaniel won nine games his first year, and 11 in his second, making the postseason in both. As things started to unravel the last two years, he was still able to lead the team to eight wins in 2024, and seven this last season.

Now, McDaniel is leaving Miami with a 35-33 head coaching record, and immediately jumps into this year’s coaching cycle as one of the hottest candidates. He’ll certainly be targeted for several offensive coordinator roles, and with seven other head coach openings, McDaniel will have the chance to immediately become a head coach again.