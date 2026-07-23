Greatest NFL plays list snubbed several unforgettable Dolphins moments

The Miami Dolphins have produced some incredible plays in their franchise history. Some have stood the test of time.

Dolphins fans will always remember Greg Camarillo's overtime catch and run for a touchdown against the Ravens that gave Cam Cameron his first and only win, but there are other singular plays that make fans smile.

On FanSided's main site, they recently ranked the top 50 most iconic plays in NFL history. The Dolphins were a part of several, but there were a few clear omissions.

NFL's greatest plays list leaves off a couple of Miami Dolphins plays that deserve more attention

The Dolphins' first appearance on their list comes in at number 37, which I think we can all agree is a bit too low. The Miami Miracle continues to be one of the most epic plays in NFL history. And yes, Rob Gronkowski most certainly did not have the angle.

At 32, Leon Lett gets into the picture, and as a result, so do the Dolphins. I would put the Miami Miracle over this, but who can forget (if you were old enough) Thanksgiving Day, Dolphins in Dallas, in the snow, a missed Pete Stoyanovich field goal with the clock winding down, and Lett kicking the ball to the end zone. Stoyanovich wouldn't miss the second time.

Miami gets back on the board at 29 with Dan Marino's fake spike against the Jets. Yeah, that was pretty cool, but the best part that is rarely discussed is that it was called by backup QB Bernie Kosar. Still one of the best moments in Dolphins history.

It's not all roses for the Dolphins, as Cody Williams reminds us that John Riggins' 4th-down run for a touchdown proved to be the game-winner. Miami was up 17-14, but the game went south quickly after that play.

It isn't enough that Williams reminds us of the Riggins run, but at 18, he has to throw in the "Sea of Hands," the singular play that ended the Dolphins' chances at a 4th consecutive shot at the Super Bowl. Miami lost the divisional round game on that play.

Dolphins fans can argue all they want about what play should be higher on the list, or over another play they listed ahead, but here are a few that didn't make the cut, and absolutely should have.

Nat Moore's helicopter catch should be on the list. Williams listed one of John Elway's helicopter hits, so why leave off one of the best examples?

Sorry, but some of the list doesn't remotely compare to the game between the Dolphins and Chargers that featured one of the best plays in NFL history that still gets talked about. Of course, we are talking about the Hook and Lateral.